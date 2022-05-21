“People will really see how good he is” – Paul Parker urges Manchester United star to ‘go and prove it’ away from Old Trafford

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has advised Dean Henderson to swap the Red Devils for Newcastle United to prove his worth.

Henderson has found playing time hard to come by at Old Trafford this season, with David de Gea cementing his place as Manchester United's number 1. The 25-year-old has played just matches across all competitions for the club this term.

The goalkeeper could thus consider a move away from the Red Devils this summer, with Newcastle interested in acquiring his services. It emerged this week that the Magpies are closing in on his signing ahead of the summer.

B/R Football @brfootball Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson is close to signing for Newcastle on loan with a permanent move not ruled out yet, according to @samuelluckhurst Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson is close to signing for Newcastle on loan with a permanent move not ruled out yet, according to @samuelluckhurst https://t.co/ZIBiFrMyjp

Parker has now urged Henderson to secure a transfer to St. James' Park in search of regular action. The former Manchester United defender is convinced that the shot-stopper will be determined to make his name if given the chance to do so. He told indiabetting.co.in [via the Manchester Evening News]:

"I personally do [think Henderson should leave for Newcastle]. Give him the opportunity and go and prove it."

"You can prove it at Newcastle with the pressure on him from their fans. If he’s got an opportunity to play regular football, he’s gonna want it."

“He’s not gonna be sitting down, his ego is not allowing him. Dean Henderson going there will put himself at the forefront and people will really see how good he is.”

Newcastle were in talks to sign Henderson on a temporary deal in the winter transfer window. However, the transfer collapsed after Magpies goalkeeper Martin Dubravka refused to head in the other direction as part of a swap deal.

It appears Eddie Howe's side are still interested in taking the former Sheffield United loanee to St. James' Park. Newcastle seem to have made significant progress in their efforts to land him after it emerged that they were stepping up their interest in him.

Manchester United goalkeeper Henderson edging closer to Newcastle move

Henderson was in Newcastle for negotiations on Wednesday, according to the Manchester Evening News. It is said that talks revolved around a season-long loan deal, but a permanent transfer is yet to be ruled out.

manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Dean Henderson closing in on a move to Newcastle. Understand he travelled to Newcastle for talks yesterday #mufc Dean Henderson closing in on a move to Newcastle. Understand he travelled to Newcastle for talks yesterday #mufc #nufc manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

It is worth noting that incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was interested in taking Henderson to Ajax in January. However, the Dutchman seems to be prepared to retain De Gea as his number 1 at Old Trafford next season.

Henderson could thus be allowed to leave the Red Devils ahead of the 2022-23 season. Barring any late twists, he is likely to be plying his trade for Newcastle next term.

