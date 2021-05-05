Manchester City: Pep Guardiola heaps praise on his players after Champions League win over PSG

Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on the Manchester City players after their triumph against Paris Saint-Germain. Manchester City have reached the UEFA Champions League final for the first time in their history after knocking out the Ligue 1 giants last night.

The Premier League leaders comfortably beat PSG at the Etihad, with Riyad Mahrez scoring a brace on the night. City, who had won 1-2 in the first leg away at Paris, won 4-1 on aggregate last night.

With this win, Pep Guardiola has now reached the Champions League final for the third time in his coaching career after already winning the cup twice with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011. He will look to make it three out of three when his team faces the winner between Chelsea and Real Madrid in the final.

Manchester City can win both the Champions League and the Premier League

The Manchester City boss admitted it's been a tough season for them and his players deserve all the praise they are getting. Speaking after the match, Pep Guardiola said:

"We beat a team that knocked out Barcelona and Bayern Munich. We struggled early on but were much better in the second half. It was an incredible, huge victory for us."

Pep Guardiola's team can now win both the Premier League and the Champions League this season. He said:

"What the players have done this season is incredible in the toughest year for everyone. Being so close to winning the Premier League and in the final of the Champions League is so good."

The Manchester City boss also praised everyone associated with the club for helping the team reach their first ever Champions League final.

"My first words are for the players who didn't play. I know how tough it is. My second are for our owners, chairman, all the people from Abu Dhabi. Then the players who played before for us - Colin Bell, Mike Summerbee."

Pep also mentioned the legends who have helped City reach the level they are at today.

He said:"Then the guys that helped to take the club to another level - Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta, Vincent Kompany, David Silva, Sergio (Aguero), who is still here. Many players helped us to be at this stage, we want to share it with them. Without them it would not possible."

Manchester City will take on Chelsea next on 8th May in the Premier League.