Pep Guardiola makes stance clear when asked about returning to Barcelona as head coach in the future

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has ruled out a return to his former club Barcelona, where he achieved immense success in the early days of his managerial career.

During a hugely successful four-season spell in charge of the Camp Nou between 2008 and 2012, the former Barca midfielder delivered three straight La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League successes.

Following a year's break, Guardiola enjoyed a successful three-season spell at Bayern Munich, winning three straight Bundesliga titles, before arriving at his current club, City in the summer of 2016.

The legendary boss, who's contract at the Etihad runs till 2027, fondly remembered his Camp Nou spell but said it's now in the past, describing his stint there as 'closed forever':

"Closed forever," Guardiola said (as per Barca Universal.) It’s over. Over forever. It was very beautiful, but it's over."

Guardiola has achieved immense success with City, delivering a record four straight Premier League titles and the club's maiden Champions League success - as part of a continental treble - in 2023.

Meanwhile, Barca have also had success following Guardiola's tenure at the helm more than a decade ago, winning a European treble and multiple La Liga titles.

The season that was 2024-25 for Barcelona

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is coming off a dream season in charge at the Camp Nou, having arrived last summer for his first foray into Spanish football following spells at Bayern Munich and Germany.

The Blaugrana romped to the La Liga and Copa del Rey titles, beating arch-rivals Real Madrid in all four El Clasicos, including a league double. They also beat Los Blancos in the Supercopa Espana final earlier in the year to complete a memorable domestic treble.

Things could have gone better still, but Barca squandered a late 6-5 aggregate lead against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg at home before losing 7-6 on aggregate. The Nerazzurri would go on to lose to quadruple-winning Paris Saint-Germain, who won their first title in the competition after a final defeat to Bayern Munich five years ago.

