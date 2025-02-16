Pep Guardiola provides Erling Haaland update after he was subbed out after picking up knock in Manchester City vs Newcastle clash

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has provided an update on Erling Haaland after the Norwegian star was subbed out against Newcastle United. The match ended in a 4-0 win for the Cityzens on February 15, at Etihad Stadium.

Omar Marmoush opened the scoring for Manchester City with a right-footed shot after being set up by goalkeeper Ederson in the 19th minute. The Egyptian star struck again, doubling the score for the hosts from an assist by Ilkay Gündogan in the 24th minute.

Omar Marmoush netted his hattrick goal with another right-footed shot through an assist by Savinho in the 33rd minute. City's fourth and last goal of the match came from

James McAtee's left-footed shot from close range from an assist by Erling Haaland with a headed pass following a corner in the 84th minute. However, moments after providing the impressive assist, the 24-year-old hit the ground clutching his knee while appearing to be in pain. He had to leave the pitch and was replaced by Matheus Nunes in the 87th minute.

While speaking in the post-match press conference, Pep Guardiola addressed Haaland's situation, mentioning that he has not received negative updates about the knock and said (via Fabrizio Romano on X)

"When he was down everyone was scared. He got up, walked, smiling like always. I didn't speak to him, but the doctors didn't come with bad news."

Prior to picking up the knock, Erling Haaland had one shot on target and one off target while being involved in two key passes and creating one big chance.

Erling Haaland on social media following Manchester City's 4-0 win against Newcastle in PL

Following his injury scare in Manchester City's 4-0 win against Newcastle United in the Premier League, Erling Haaland has shared a story on his official Instagram account. This update from the Bryne academy graduate is being considered by many as a reassurance that his injury not being a major one.

Haaland took to his official Instagram account and shared a picture of himself holding food with the caption:

"Small feast after game"

Erling Haaland being fit and available is great news for Manchester City and their fans as the Premier League side have important matches upcoming, including their second-leg playoff clash in the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid on February 19. The Cityzens will be aiming for a win at Santiago Bernabéu to qualify further in the competition following their 3-2 loss in the first leg.

After Haaland posted the story, Journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the striker would be available to play against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Erling Haaland has registered a total of 27 goals and three assists in 35 appearances across competitions for Manchester City this season.

