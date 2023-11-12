Pep Guardiola reveals details of conversation with Cole Palmer before Chelsea departure

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened up on the conversation he had with Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer before he joined the Blues this summer.

Palmer, 22, made 41 appearances across competitions for City, contributing six goals and two assists. The tally includes two goals in three games this campaign before he moved to Stamford Bridge.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Guardiola opened up on his conversation with Palmer before he left City. The Spanish boss told Palmer that he had a chance to be a first-team regular, as Riyad Mahrez - who has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli - was leaving.

Nevertheless, Palmer was adamant to leave, and Guardiola had no qualms green-lighting his departure to Chelsea. As per Romano, the Spaniard said:

"After one or two years, he told me: 'I don’t want to play here'. I said: 'Mahrez is leaving, you have a chance!. He told me: 'No, I want to leave!'. I said: 'Ok, leave!'. It's good for him. Good guy, really. Wish him all the best"

Mahrez has sizzled at Al-Ahli, bagging five goals and seven assists in 13 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Palmer hasn't fared too poorly at his new surroundings after leaving the Etihad, contributing three goals and four assists in 10 games across competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

The Englishman arrived at Stamford Bridge on deadline day in a £42.5 million move.

What is Pep Guardiola's record against Chelsea?

Manchester City boss Pep Guaradiola

Pep Guardiola's Premier League leaders visit Chelsea for a league showdown at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The Spaniard has a decent record against the Blues, winning 14 of 25 meetings across competitions for three different sides, losing eight.

Most of the wins - 13 - including the last six - and defeats (7) have come during his ongoing stint at the Etihad with Manchester City. Guardiola's side haven't lost to the Blues across competitions since a 1-0 defeat in the final of the 2020-21 Champions League, which they would win for the first time last season.

Guardiola failed to beat the Blues in four games as Barcelona manager, losing once. While at Bayern Munich, the Spaniard faced Chelsea once, winning 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the 2013 UEFA Super Cup.