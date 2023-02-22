Pep Guardiola reveals reason for key players absence from Manchester City squad to face RB Leipzig in the UCL

Manager Pep Guardiola has revealed the reason behind Kevin de Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte's absence from Manchester City's squad to face RB Leipzig.

The two teams face each other in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday (22 February) at the Red Bull Arena. Both Laporte and De Bruyne are key cogs in Guardiola's machine.

The Belgium international is, for many, the best midfielder in the world, and he has the statistics to back it up as well. He has recorded four goals and 18 assists in 31 games across competitions this season.

Laporte, meanwhile, has fallen down the pecking order in recent months but has still made 15 appearances across competitions this term. The Spain international's ability to double up as a left-back and play as a left-sided centre-half in a back three is a boon for any manager.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC #UCL



It’s also first Champions League call for January signing Argentinian talent Maximo Perrone. Kevin de Bruyne, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte are not included in ManCity's 22-man UCL squad vs RB LeipzigIt’s also first Champions League call for January signing Argentinian talent Maximo Perrone. Kevin de Bruyne, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte are not included in ManCity's 22-man UCL squad vs RB Leipzig 🚨🔵 #MCFC #UCLIt’s also first Champions League call for January signing Argentinian talent Maximo Perrone. https://t.co/hPxEflNhUr

The duo started in Manchester City's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on 18 February. Neither suffered any visible injuries during the game, which is why their absence from the Cityzens' squad to face Leipzig would have surprised fans.

As per Guardiola, they are suffering from illness, which means that they may be sidelined for a short duration. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the former Barcelona manager claimed (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"Kevin [de Bruyne] and [Aymeric] Laporte illness. I dunno [if they'll be ready for the weekend.]... it is what is during the season, unfortunately sometimes it happens.

"He [De Bruyne] didn't feel good right after the game with Forest on Sunday, yesterday Aymer didn't feel good. Another player is going to play. It happens some times."

This means that they could also miss the defending Premier League champions' away clash against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday (25 February).

Manchester City boss praises in-form RB Leipzig star

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has showered praise on in-form RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Long term deal agreed starting from June 2023.



Time to sign contracts then… here we go. Chelsea are closing in on Christopher Nkunku deal. Medical already done as reported in September, agreement in place with Leipzig for more than €60m clause/easier payment terms.Long term deal agreed starting from June 2023.Time to sign contracts then… here we go. Chelsea are closing in on Christopher Nkunku deal. Medical already done as reported in September, agreement in place with Leipzig for more than €60m clause/easier payment terms. 🚨🔵 #CFCLong term deal agreed starting from June 2023.Time to sign contracts then… here we go. https://t.co/ByZKO5vlb9

He has registered 17 goals and five assists in 24 games across competitions this season. Capable of playing virtually anywhere in midfield and attack, the versatile Frenchman is a blessing for any manager to have.

Didier Deschamps was robbed of his services at the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to an injury. Les Bleus went on to reach the final before losing to Argentina on penalties.

Speaking at his pre-match presser, Guardiola added, via the aforementioned source:

"Is Nkunku world class?] Absolutely. A shame for his injury and he missed the World Cup. We saw in Manchester last year. I always like to play [against] the best players in the best sides."

Nkunku is a doubt for the clash against Manchester City due to his ankle injury.

Poll : 0 votes