Pep Guardiola has revealed what he told Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane in a private conversation following Manchester City's recent win over the La Liga champions.

Stating that he rushed to the Frenchman to congratulate him for his team's domestic success this season, Guardiola hinted at a sense of mutual respect between the two footballing masterminds.

The Manchester City boss added that they had a brief talk about each other's families, before hailing Zidane for the professional he is and always will remain.

Guardiola, just as he has broken records throughout his managerial career, knocked Zidane and Real Madrid out of the Champions League with two comprehensive wins across the Round of 16 legs. It was the first time the Real Madrid gaffer was eliminated from the competition.

"He was one of the idols" - Guardiola on Real Madrid boss Zidane

Schoolboy errors from Raphael Varane handed Manchester City the victory against Real Madrid

Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne were on target in the first leg as Manchester City gained a 2-1 advantage over Real Madrid.

It was always going to be a rather difficult ask for Real Madrid after having conceded two goals at home, but their experience at this level and the personnel at Zidane's disposal were expected to ensure a more hard-fought spectacle.

It was not to be, with Manchester City recording another 2-1 win in the second leg. The narrow scoreline perhaps hides just how controlled and comfortable Guardiola's troops were.

City deliver a knockout blow to Madrid 💥 pic.twitter.com/wlUPPdls1G — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 7, 2020

They maintained a good shape, exerted pressure on Real Madrid with the ball and ultimately outwitted them. A couple of schoolboy errors from the unlikeliest culprit of all - Raphael Varane - powered Manchester City to the last eight, where they are set to take on OL Lyon.

Following the conclusion of the game against Real Madrid, Guardiola disclosed the dialogue between himself and Zidane.

“I congratulated him for LaLiga. I always said to win the league is the most difficult title because its shows 11 months being there. We spoke about our families and I wished him all the best. He was one of my idols when I was a player," he said.

Real Madrid's Zidane is popularly regarded as one of the finest players of his generation

The Manchester City manager heaped praise on Real Madrid's Zidane, crediting him for the footballer as well as the human being he is. He stated:

"I played against him in the national team with France and I suffered a lot. He was one of the greatest and as a human being he is an example and I like how he can represent our profession like he does.”

Zinedine Zidane has been eliminated from the Champions League for the first time in his managerial career. 🥚💥 pic.twitter.com/CChsJxmFUJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 7, 2020

While Guardiola prepares for his dream Champions League trophy with Manchester City, Zidane and his Real Madrid side will aim to bolster their ranks in the transfer window before they set out to defend their La Liga crown and push for European glory next season.

