"Perfect replacement" - Jose Enrique names 22-year-old as ideal option to replace Sadio Mane at Liverpool

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has picked out Benfica forward Darwin Nunez as the ideal replacement for Sadio Mane in the Reds team.

Mane has one more year remaining on his contract with Jurgen Klopp's side, but there are serious doubts about his future at the club. The Senegal international is set to inform the Anfield outfit of his desire to leave, with Bayern Munich interested in signing him.

Neil Jones @neiljonesgoal



Bayern Munich favourites to sign him, but Reds would demand well more than the €30m price suggested (no official bid yet) and would want to have a replacement lined up before selling.



#LFC Sadio Mane is set to inform Liverpool of his desire to leave the club this summer.Bayern Munich favourites to sign him, but Reds would demand well more than the €30m price suggested (no official bid yet) and would want to have a replacement lined up before selling. Sadio Mane is set to inform Liverpool of his desire to leave the club this summer. Bayern Munich favourites to sign him, but Reds would demand well more than the €30m price suggested (no official bid yet) and would want to have a replacement lined up before selling. #LFC

However, Liverpool would want to have a replacement lined up before sanctioning a move for Mane, according to Neil Jones of GOAL. The Reds have since been linked with several players, including Rennes forward Martin Terrier.

Enrique has now provided his thoughts on who should step into the 30-year-old's shoes if and when he leaves. The former Liverpool defender is of the view that Nunez would be the ideal candidate to fill the void that the Senegalese would leave. He wrote on Instagram:

"For me, it [Nunez] will be the perfect replacement, to be honest."

José enrique @Jesanchez3 @ZamaanMagician No realistic targets for me. Best one with our style of signings it will be Darwin nuñez 22 years old and firmino as a number 9. Left you have Luis Diaz and Diogo jota that can play number 9 too and on the right Salah and we need to buy a younger player there to give competiiton @ZamaanMagician No realistic targets for me. Best one with our style of signings it will be Darwin nuñez 22 years old and firmino as a number 9. Left you have Luis Diaz and Diogo jota that can play number 9 too and on the right Salah and we need to buy a younger player there to give competiiton

Nunez was in fine form for Benfica in the recently-concluded season, scoring 34 goals and providing four assists from 41 appearances across all competitions. The 22-year-old's performances for the Portuguese giants have seen him make his way onto the transfer wishlist of several clubs ahead of the window.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Nunez, while Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be in the race as well. Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the Uruguay international.

It remains to be seen if Klopp's side have plans to step up their interest in Nunez.

Enrique feels Liverpool should sign another forward this summer

Enrique has identified Nunez as the ideal option to replace Mane this summer. However, the Spaniard believes the Reds will need to sign another forward to provide backup for Mohamed Salah next season. He wrote on Instagram:

"[Apart from Luis Diaz, Diogo] Jota is left wing as well, even if he can play as a striker, then you have [Roberto] Firmino and Darwin. And on the right, [there is] Salah and we need to sign another player there."

Apart from Mane, Divock Origi is set to move away from Anfield when his contract expires next month. Takumi Minamino is another forward who could be on his way out of the club this summer, according to GOAL.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far