"Would want to have a replacement lined up" - Journalist provides transfer update as Liverpool superstar edges closer to exit

Liverpool will not sanction a move for Bayern Munich target Sadio Mane before they bring in a replacement for him, according to Neil Jones of GOAL.

Mane has just one more year remaining on his deal with the Reds and is yet to agree to a new deal. The Senegal international's contract situation at Anfield has led to speculation over his future in recent weeks.

Bayern Munich are reportedly in talks to sign Mane ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Deutschland, the Bavarians could acquire the forward's services for an initial sum of €30 million.

Jones has now confirmed reports emerging from Germany, admitting Mane is set to inform Liverpool of his intention to leave the club this summer. The GOAL journalist also revealed that Bayern Munich are the favorites to land him.

However, the Reds would demand a fee well in excess of the reported €30 million for Mane, according to Jones. Jurgen Klopp's side are also said to be keen to sign a successor for the 30-year-old before selling him. He wrote on Twitter:

"Sadio Mane is set to inform Liverpool of his desire to leave the club this summer. Bayern Munich [are] favorites to sign him, but the Reds would demand well more than the €30m price suggested (no official bid yet) and would want to have a replacement lined up before selling."

Neil Jones @neiljonesgoal



It remains to be seen who Liverpool are looking at to potentially replace Mane in Klopp's team this summer. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will be hopeful of acquiring the services of the Africa Cup of Nations winners.

It is also unclear whether there are other clubs in the mix to sign Mane. The former Southampton star has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in the past.

How has Sadio Mane fared for Liverpool?

Sadio Mane joined the Reds from Southampton for around €44 million in the summer of 2016. He has since been a key player for the Merseyside-based club, with many believing he kickstarted Jurgen Klopp's revolution at Anfield.

The 30-year-old has scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 appearances for the Reds. He has also helped the club win almost all the trophies available to them, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Having enjoyed a fruitful six-year spell with Liverpool, Mane now appears ready to take on a new challenge.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer