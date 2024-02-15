Phil Foden reveals how much he pays per haircut; Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and rest of CBS Sport panel left shell-shocked

CBS Sports pundits Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards were shell-shocked after learning how much Manchester City star Phil Foden pays for his haircut.

The England international started his club's 3-1 UEFA Champions League round-of-16 first-leg win against Copenhagen on Tuesday (February 13). Foden contributed with a goal and assist, which takes his tally up to four strikes and three assists in the Champions League this season.

Before letting go of the Cityzens attacker, who was interviewed by the CBS Sports panel, Richards said (via Daily Star):

"Before you go, who's your barber because your trim's looking kind of fresh I'm not gonna lie."

Foden, who was aware of Richards' revelation, where the latter admitted to paying £200 for his trims, responded:

"I've heard you pay a lot for your trim!"

While Richards and Carragher chuckled, the host of the show, Kate Abdo, asked:

"How much do you pay for yours?"

Answering the question, Foden said:

"20 quid from the local."

Claiming this to be utter nonsense, Abdo replied:

"No you do not pay 20 quid."

However, the left-footed attacker stood his ground and hit back at Abdo's disbelief. Revealing that he's been going to the same barber since his childhood, Foden added:

"I swear! Obviously I sort him out sometimes. I've been going to the same barber from the age of eight."

Manchester City are back in Premier League action on Saturday (February 17), when they host Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

Ex-Manchester City star lavishes praise on Phil Foden after Champions League win against Copenhagen

Phil Foden

Former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown lavished praise on Phil Foden's overall ability. The Cityzens academy graduate is versatile and is often seen playing a midfield role or occupying space out wide.

This season, he's racked up 15 goals and 10 assists in 36 appearances across competitions in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne. Praising the English star, Brown told the BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast:

"We underestimate how good this kid is. Honestly, he's got everything. All the trophies that he's got, the ability.

"This is a player who's not always played because of the blocks, because of Manchester City's players and how they've gone on and do so well."

Overall, Foden has played 253 matches for Manchester City's senior team, bagging 75 goals and 51 assists. He's won the Premier League five times and the UEFA Champions League once, among other honors.