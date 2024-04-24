Piers Morgan claims Arsenal playing Chelsea 'should be outlawed' after 'inhumane' 5-0 thrashing

British broadcaster Piers Morgan claimed that Arsenal playing Chelsea should be outlawed as it is inhuman after the Gunners defeated the club 5-0 on Tuesday (April 23) night at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Morgan began by saying that Arsenal choked the Premier League title last season. However, he is supremely confident about the Gunners' chances of winning the league this season.

“Arteta should have won it last year, Arsenal should have won it last year and every fan knows we choked it. This year we cannot choke and will not choke. I am supremely confident. That performance [against Chelsea] - if that doesn’t send a shudder down the spine of every Man City fan, then I don’t know what will," Morgan said.

Piers Morgan then compared Arsenal and Chelsea's latest clash to watching seal clubbing, which is the hunting of seals for commercial purposes. Comparing it to last night's match, Morgan said Arsenal playing the Blues should be 'outlawed'.

"Albeit, it was a bit like watching seal clubbing. I know it’s horrible but you know in seal clubbing when their little heads pop up… Seal clubbing was a terrible thing, that was actually exposed by the Daily Mirror [when I was editor] - we had it outlawed. I think that us playing Chelsea should be outlawed now because it is so inhuman,” said Piers Morgan.

Piers Morgan has been vocal about his appreciation for the Gunners over the years. The north London outfit are currently 77 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with four games yet to be played. However, they have two more games than Manchester City and one more than Liverpool.

Title race heats up ahead of Arsenal's derby clash with Tottenham at the weekend

With four crucial games left, Arsenal are still in the race to win the Premier League this season alongside Liverpool and Manchester City. They are now set to face their rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (April 28).

Their convincing 5-0 win opposite Chelsea on Tuesday night gave them three important points, pushing them to the top of the table. Their title rivals Liverpool will now face Everton in a Merseyside derby on Wednesday (April 24).

Meanwhile, Manchester City could level with the Gunners if they win their next two matches against Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest.

Expand Tweet

With Jurgen Klopp all set to leave the club at the end of the season, Liverpool could give it their all this time to win the league. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's side are also in the race to win their tenth league title, after being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid.