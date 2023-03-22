Piers Morgan names new Arsenal signing in all-time Gunners XI, fans left in disbelief 

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has named Oleksandr Zinchenko in his Arsenal all-time XI, leaving fans bemused.

The Ukrainian only arrived at the Emirates last summer from Manchester City for £32 million but has already more than impressed Morgan despite only being with the club for eight months. He has featured 27 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Zinchenko has been heralded for his performances and versatility throughout the campaign. He has also shown his leadership qualities and has been a superb signing for Arsenal.

However, Morgan's selection of Zinchenko means he snubbed legendary left-back Ashley Cole. That may be because the former England international left the Gunners unceremoniously to join the club's London rivals Chelsea in 2006.

Cole's meteoric rise in English football started at Hale End. He made 228 appearances for the north London side, scoring nine goals and providing 23 assists. He also won the Premier League twice and the FA Cup thrice with Arsenal.

However, Morgan has sided with Zinchenko in his Gunners' all-time XI. He's joined by iconic goalkeeper David Seaman, as well as defenders Lee Dixon, Tony Adams and David O'Leary. Morgan went with a formidable midfield trio of Patrick Vieira, Emmanuel Petit and Robert Pires. Current right winger Bukayo Saka was selected in attack alongside Dennis Bergkamp and perhaps the greatest Premier League striker in history, Thierry Henry.

Fans, though, are up in arms over Morgan's selection of Zinchenko. Here're some of their reactions on Twitter:

johnpaul furlong @JohnpaulFurlong @piersmorgan Tell me Ashley Cole refused to do an interview with you without telling me Ashley Cole refused to do an interview with you @piersmorgan Tell me Ashley Cole refused to do an interview with you without telling me Ashley Cole refused to do an interview with you

Nick Causer @nickcauser92 @piersmorgan Ashley Cole has to be there, as much as it pains me to say it. He’s the last player england produced that was inarguably the best in the world in his position. @piersmorgan Ashley Cole has to be there, as much as it pains me to say it. He’s the last player england produced that was inarguably the best in the world in his position.

James🔰🪐🇶🇦 @jamesbmufc7 , and you wonder why no one takes you seriously on football @piersmorgan No way you’re putting zinchenko over cole, and you wonder why no one takes you seriously on football @piersmorgan No way you’re putting zinchenko over cole 😂, and you wonder why no one takes you seriously on football

When will Arsenal be back in action following international break?

The Gunners have an eight-point lead heading into the break.

Arsenal players will take a break from club football this week due to the UEFA Euro 2024 and African Cup of Nations qualifiers. The Gunners are in the midst of a remarkable season, closing in on their first league title since 2004.

They sit atop the league with an eight-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand, with ten games to go. Next up for the league leaders after the international break will be the visit of Leeds United to the Emirates on Saturday (April 1).

The Gunners will then make the trip to Anfield to face top-four contenders Liverpool eight days later. The Gunners face City in what could be the title decider on April 26 at the Etihad.

