"Players were absent from these very important matches" – Christophe Galtier details key reason behind PSG's UCL failure this season

In a recent interview, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier expressed reasons behind their failure in the UEFA Champions League. Galtier pointed out that the absence of key players during crucial matches significantly impacted the team's performance via CulturePSG.

When questioned about what the French club was missing to secure a Champions League victory, Galtier expressed his observations on the competition as a whole. He stated:

"Each start to the season, you put favorites to go to the last four or the Champions League final. There are many teams that want to go all the way, and there is always one that wins. We can see again this year that there were big surprises throughout the competition."

Galtier hinted at the possibility of the international competitions playing a role in PSG's disappointing season. He further added:

"Is it related to this particular season with the biggest international competition in the middle of the season? Maybe."

He explained that unforeseen circumstances, such as the World Cup and a demanding schedule, led to the absence of crucial players during crucial matches. Christophe Galtier emphasized:

"One way or the other, I think to win the Champions League, you have to be in good shape in February and March. We weren't. There was the World Cup before and a very busy schedule, players were absent from these very important matches."

The impact of player absences was evident in PSG's performance during the Champions League. In the round of 16, they suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich, who triumphed with a resounding 3-0 aggregate score. The absence of key individuals at such a crucial stage undoubtedly hampered PSG's chances of progressing further in the competition.

Galtier's remarks provide valuable insight into the challenges faced by the French club and the impact of player availability on their Champions League aspirations.

Xabi Alonso considered as potential replacement for Christophe Galtier at PSG

In a significant development, Christophe Galtier's future as the Paris Saint-Germain coach appears uncertain. Reports suggest the French coach may not continue in his role next season.

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Galtier has lost considerable internal support within the club. In light of this situation, the French club is reportedly considering Xabi Alonso as a potential replacement for Christophe Galtier.

Alonso, who currently manages Bayer Leverkusen, has showcased promising results during his tenure. In 36 matches under his guidance, Bayer Leverkusen secured 17 victories, drew 10 games, and suffered only nine defeats, placing them in the 6th position in the Bundesliga table.

