"Players will give everything to bring the cup back to Old Trafford" - Ten Hag sends message to Manchester United fans ahead of FA Cup final

Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United will look to finish the season on a successful note when they take on rivals Manchester City in the final of the FA Cup. The game will take place at Wembley Stadium in London next Saturday (May 25), and it will be the Red Devils' last chance to claim a trophy this season.

Manchester United have struggled again this season, failing to be competitive in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. With only the FA Cup left to play for, Erik Ten Hag claimed his players will do everything they can to defeat the Cityzens.

"I promise the players will give everything to bring the cup back to Old Trafford," the Dutch manager said, via Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have enjoyed another successful campaign. They went as far as the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League and are frontrunners to claim the Premier League title. A victory against West Ham at home this Sunday will crown them champions for a fourth year in a row.

Erik Ten Hag believes he will continue as Manchester United manager

Erik Ten Hag's future as Manchester United manager remains uncertain, and a decision is expected to be made by the end of May. Still, the Dutch coach believes he will remain in charge despite the struggles.

"Goodbye? For me? It's not how I feel it and how I see it. It's not the way I go to start that lap of honor for the fans, no. Through good times and bad times we are together and the fans show it; that we are together. So we will do a lap of honor," Ten Hag said, via 90min.

While a number of coaches have been linked with the job at Old Trafford, a victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final would certainly boost Erik Ten Hag's chances of staying on for next season.