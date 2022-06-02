"Pogba will happily pack his bags, sell his house in Manchester and probably never come back" - Agbonlahor not happy with media targeting Manchester United's Paul Pogba

Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor feels that Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been unfairly treated by the media. The club confirmed in an official statement on June 1 that the player will leave as a free agent when his contract expires on June 30.

Many fans would have wanted to see if Erik ten Hag would be able to get anything out of Pogba but that will not be the case now. Agbonlahor pointed out how the media in England has always made a mountain out of a molehill when it comes to the Frenchman's lifestyle. The talkSPORT pundit said:

"The English media has been harsh on him. If it's his haircut, I can't believe he got that haircut. If it's him in a nice car, can't believe he got that nice car. If it's him dancing, I can't believe he's dancing. He's been expressing his personality and the media have been against him for it."

The former Aston Villa striker believes that the midfielder will be relieved to leave the club after making 233 appearances and will not wish to return. He added:

"He's been a target. Yeah, 100%. The media do pick on targets, happened when I was playing, there were always targets that they picked on and they kept on that player. So I think Pogba will happily pack his bags, sell his house in Manchester and probably never come back to England again."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Man United are letting Pogba go for free... again Man United are letting Pogba go for free... again 👀 https://t.co/4nqpm1itXp

Agbonlahor says Pogba will be disappointed by the trophy cabinet at Manchester United

The 29-year-old's latest campaign was marred by injuries and fitness issues. Agbonlahor feels that the lack of silverware during the Frenchman's stay at Old Trafford made his spell underwhelming. He said:

"It hasn't gone as he would want it to go. You know, when he signed, he would have had, in his mind Premier League titles, Champions League titles, Manchester United, and it hasn't gone that way. Not all his fault, though."

The former Aston Villa striker also highlighted the French international's inconsistent performances. In the 2021-22 season, Pogba managed nine assists in 27 appearances across all competitions. However, seven of those came in his first four Premier League appearances. He added:

"He's had stages where he hasn't performed. But he's had stages that he has performed when he's been played in the right position. But I just feel for Pogba sometimes."

Paul Pogba @paulpogba I feel privileged to have played for this club. Many beautiful moments and memories but most importantly an unconditional support from the fans. Thank you @ManUtd I feel privileged to have played for this club. Many beautiful moments and memories but most importantly an unconditional support from the fans. Thank you @ManUtd https://t.co/YLT3lUHOmT

It could be said that during his six years with Manchester United, Pogba fell short of justifying his €105 million price tag. His impressive performances with the French national team further rubbed salt in the wounds of Manchester United fans, who wanted similar displays at Old Trafford.

