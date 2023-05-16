Premier League star to be accredited with La Liga title despite playing just 8 minutes for Barcelona this season

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named on the La Liga winners' list by Barcelona despite playing just eight minutes for them this season.

The Gabon international came on as a substitute in Barca's opening day goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano in the league. That remains his only appearance for the Blaugrana this campaign. He joined Chelsea on deadline day last summer for £10.3 million.

Aubameyang, nevertheless, will be accredited with the La Liga title alongside Gerard Pique, who retired in November. Barca won the league title with four games to spare after beating Espanyol 4-2 at the RCDE Stadium on Sunday (May 14).

Pique was invited to the club's title celebrations, but he declined. Aubameyang was spotted celebrating with his former Barca teammates in their dressing after their 2-1 league win against Real Madrid on March 19.

However, as 'Auba' is on Chelsea's books, it would seem impossible for him to take part in the formal title celebrations. This is the 33-year-old's first league title of his career. He has been linked with a return to the Camp Nou this summer.

Barca are reportedly keen on signing the former Arsenal forward if Chelsea agree to terminate his contract, which expires in 2024. The striker is apparently on board with the idea.

Barcelona president sheds light on club's summer transfer plans

Despite Barcelona's well-known financial difficulties, club president Joan Laporta is adamant that the club will strengthen its squad in the summer.

Gerard Pique exited the club in November, while Sergio Busquets is set to leave as a free agent this summer. Barca are also light up front after failing to replace Memphis Depay, who joined Atletico Madrid in January.

Laporta has confidently proclaimed that the Blaugrana will look to strengthen the team across the pitch this summer. However, it will depend on whether La Liga accept Barcelona's feasibility plan.

They have to work alongside La Liga to balance their books, with GOAL claiming that the club would have to cut costs by around €200-350 million. Laporta told TV3 after Barca's title win (via Mundo Deportivo):

"We have to work to have a more competitive team. We are happy with the team, but we think it can be improved. We do it with a view to competing in the Champions League. We will strengthen the defence, the midfield and the attack. We are ready to sign, and it depends on La Liga approving it."

Barcelona finished third in the UEFA Champions League group stage for the second season running, getting eliminated by Manchester United in the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

