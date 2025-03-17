Premier League star spotted among Newcastle supporters during celebrations inside Wembley as Magpies beat Liverpool to end trophy drought

Premier League midfielder Elliot Anderson was seen celebrating Newcastle United's win over Liverpool in the EFL Cup final on Sunday, March 16, at Wembley. The Englishman rose through the ranks at St. James' Park and has appeared 55 times for the Magpies in his career.

Ad

Anderson left the club permanently last summer to move to Nottingham Forest. However, the 22-year-old is a lifelong Newcastle United fan and was in the stands to see his former side take on the Reds on Sunday.

The Meryseyside club were the overwhelming favorites heading into the tie, given that they have been firing on all cylinders under Arne Slot this season. However, Liverpool arrived at the game on the back of a midweek defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which saw them exit the Champions League.

Ad

Trending

The Reds are leading the Premier League title race after 28 games this season. Their misfortunes in the other competitions, however, have cast a glum shadow over their campaign.

On Sunday, Newcastle United took the lead through Dan Burn at the stroke of half-time, before Alexander Isak made it 2-0 after the break. Federico Chiesa pulled one back in second-half injury-time, but it was too little too late.

The Merseyside club lost the game 2-1, and the Premier League now remains their only chance of silverware this season. They were knocked out of the FA Cup last month by Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round.

Ad

How many times have Liverpool won the Premier League?

Arne Slot.

Liverpool have won the Premier League title just once since the inception of the league. However, the Reds won the old First Division 18 times.

Ad

The Merseyside club won the league in the 1989/90 campaign, just before the English First Division was revamped. Unfortunately, Liverpool struggled to get their hands on the coveted league title in the Premier League era, despite coming close a couple of times.

The arrival of Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in the summer of 2015 helped transform their fortunes. The Merseyside club were a whisker away from winning the league in the 2018/19 season, finishing a point behind Manchester City in second.

Ad

However, Klopp's men wouldn't be denied the following year. The Reds registered 32 wins and just three defeats in their 38 games, finishing 18 points ahead of City to lift the title.

Liverpool are 12 points clear at the top of the table this season after 29 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback