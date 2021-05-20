Premier League table 2020-21: Latest standings as Liverpool leapfrog Leicester City to join Chelsea in the top 4

Liverpool took a massive step towards UEFA Champions League qualification for the 2021-22 season as they beat Burnley 3-0 in an intriguing Premier League encounter at Turf Moor. Goals from Roberto Firmino, Nat Phillips and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sealed the deal for Jurgen Klopp's side, as they moved ahead of Leicester City and into the top four on goal difference.

To confirm their participation in club football's premier competition for the forthcoming season, Liverpool need to match Leicester City's result later this weekend. The Reds take on Crystal Palace at Anfield, while Brendan Rodgers' side host Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have an away fixture against Aston Villa on matchday 38, but the Blues are in the driving seat and could even book their place in the UEFA Champions League next season with a draw, provided Leicester City fail to beat Tottenham.

The Premier League's top four race this season has been one for the ages. While Liverpool looked dead and buried after a run of six successive home losses in the Premier League for the first time in their history, they've staged a dramatic turnaround at the business end of the season to have their destiny in their own hands.

In stark contrast, Leicester City's alarming nosedive in recent weeks has been them slip out of the Premier League's top four with a game to go, as the Foxes face the prospect of narrowly missing out on UEFA Champions League football in successive seasons.

The 2020-21 Premier League season will draw to a dramatic climax next week, as Manchester City prepare to get their hands on the title for the third time in four seasons. While the race for the league title has been a foregone conclusion for several weeks now, two spots in the top four are still up for grabs.

The Premier League table will look like this heading into the final day:



𝟯𝗿𝗱 67 - Chelsea (+23)

𝟰𝘁𝗵 66 - Liverpool (+24)

𝟱𝘁𝗵 66 - Leicester (+20)



As things stand, Liverpool and Chelsea look set to join Manchester United and Manchester City in the top four, while Leicester City are also in with a chance with one game left to play.

