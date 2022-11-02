"Pretty much an easy decision" - Pundit urges Chelsea star to join Newcastle United amid reports of exit 

Former Premier League defender Alan Hutton has urged Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic to join Newcastle United amid rumors surrounding his future.

The United States international has struggled for regular playing time during his time at Stamford Bridge. He has featured under a number of managers at Chelsea so far, but has not been able to cement his place in the starting XI.

As per Express Sport, the former Borussia Dortmund winger could be handed a lifeline by Newcastle United as they look to strengthen their side.

The Magpies have impressed under Eddie Howe this campaign and currently sit above Chelsea in the Premier League table with 24 points in 13 games.

Hutton has claimed that it would be an easy decision for Pulisic if Newcastle United come calling for his services.

Solid. Christian Pulisic in 75 minutes for Chelsea today:56 touches1 assist24/30 passing (80%)2 key passes1 dribble5 duels won1 foul drawn2 interceptions1 tackleSolid. Christian Pulisic in 75 minutes for Chelsea today: 56 touches1 assist24/30 passing (80%)2 key passes1 dribble 5 duels won1 foul drawn2 interceptions1 tackleSolid. 💪 https://t.co/27v0nkScr2

The former Aston Villa full-back has claimed that even though Pulisic has been given a chance by Graham Potter lately, he has not played in his natural position. He told Football Insider:

“100 per cent. It is pretty much an easy decision. He has come back into the Chelsea team in recent weeks but he has not really been playing a position where he feels most comfortable.

“But he is back within the playing squad. If Newcastle did come in for him it is something that he would definitely sit up and want to think about."

Hutton also insisted that Pulisic must make a well-thought decision for the sake of his career. He added:

"I think there is only one direction that they are going in at the moment and it is definitely something that you would want to be part of.

"It will be a huge decision for him and I do not think he would take that one lightly."

Chelsea remain interested in Newcastle United midfielder

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Brazilian midfielder has been an instant hit at St. James' Park following his £38 million move from Olympique Lyonnais in January.

Many top clubs are interested in signing Bruno in 2023 but Newcastle want to keep him. Newcastle plans for Bruno Guimarães remain very clear and won't change: the club wants to offer him a new long term contract with salary improved, as reported last month.Many top clubs are interested in signing Bruno in 2023 but Newcastle want to keep him. Newcastle plans for Bruno Guimarães remain very clear and won't change: the club wants to offer him a new long term contract with salary improved, as reported last month. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #NUFC Many top clubs are interested in signing Bruno in 2023 but Newcastle want to keep him. https://t.co/A93Ly0Tgju

Since his arrival in the Premier League, Guimaraes has been one of the best midfielders in the league. He has impressed with his all-round ability on the pitch and has become a key man in Eddie Howe's midfield department.

The Newcastle United midfielder has made 11 appearances for the Magpies this season across all competitions, scoring two goals and creating as many assists.

