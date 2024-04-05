“Probably is the best goalscorer” - Wayne Rooney snubs himself and picks Cristiano Ronaldo in dream Manchester United 5-a-side team

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney had nothing but great words to say about former teammate and superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rooney recently teamed up with former teammate Rio Ferdinand to pick a five-a-side dream team of Manchester United legends. The former striker picked Edwin Van der Sar, Ferdinand, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, and Ronaldo.

"Ronaldo… probably is the best goalscorer," Rooney said while picking his five players for a dream team of Red Devils legends, via Essentially Sports.

Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo spent five years together at the Red Devils (2004-2009) and dominated England and Europe, winning the Premier League title three times and the UEFA Champions League once.

The former England striker spent 13 years at Manchester United from 2004 to 2017. Rooney also said that he was willing to make sacrifices to let Ronaldo have more freedom offensively, as he was the team's best chance to win titles back in the day.

Wayne Rooney talks about differences between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi amid GOAT conversation

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi headlined European football for several years. Both superstars are the main candidates for the GOAT conversation and Wayne Rooney recently opened up about the differences between the two megastars.

"So for instance, Cristiano Ronaldo, his mindset is goals. He doesn’t care about anything else, it’s goals, that’s all he wants. Whereas you look at Messi, he wants to play a bit more. I suppose that’s what Hazard is saying, he liked to play - exactly like myself," Rooney said in an interview with YouTubers Lyes Bouzidi and CultureCams, via TalkSport.

"I saw something that Gery Neville said recently, that Alex Ferguson always used to have a go at me for coming too deep, but it was because I wanted to play football. And I could have been a bit more selfish and stayed up top, and maybe scored a few more goals, but I wanted to play. I wanted to enjoy the game and I imagine that’s what Hazard means," he added.

Both superstars are now playing outside Europe. Messi has been playing for Inter Miami in the MLS, while Ronaldo has moved to Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia. It is unclear if any of the two will return to play in Europe again before retirement.

Poll : Who is the bigger Man United legend? Cristiano Ronaldo Wayne Rooney 0 votes View Discussion