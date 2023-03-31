PSG backed to keep close eye on Arsenal star as Journalist highlights 3 reasons that could affect transfer: Reports

French football expert Jonathan Johnson has backed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to keep monitoring Arsenal centre-back William Saliba but believes the transfer will be complicated for three reasons.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Johnson outlined three big reasons why PSG could struggle to sign Saliba, with the first being the great run the Gunners have been enjoying this season. Mikel Arteta's side find themselves at the top of the Premier League table with an eight-point lead over Manchester City. If they manage to beat the Cityzens to the punch, it could be difficult to lure Saliba away.

The second reason is the success the Bondy-born defender enjoyed at PSG’s bitterest rivals Marseille during a loan spell in the 2021-22 season. Finally, Johnson outlined that Les Parisiens might lean towards players who could possibly offer better value than the Frenchman.

Johnson revealed:

“I’m aware there’s been some talk of PSG having a long-standing interest in William Saliba, and it makes sense that he’s someone they’re likely to keep an eye on, but it’s looking highly likely that his immediate future lies at Arsenal.

“He’s really come into his own in Mikel Arteta’s side and is starting to establish himself as a French international under Didier Deschamps ahead of Euro 2024.”

He added:

“Saliba obviously has Parisian roots, he comes from Bondy, the same place as Kylian Mbappe, so that will appeal to the French champions. However, one complicating factor with Saliba that shouldn’t be underestimated is that loan spell with Marseille that he had – a very succcessful one at that, and I think that will stay fresh in the memories of some PSG fans.

“I think PSG, like a lot of top teams, will keep a close eye on Saliba, and see if an opportunity comes up, but given the amount of money it would now take to prise him away from an Arsenal side who could be on the verge of winning the Premier League title, it seems unlikely to me at this moment in time.”

Saliba has played 33 games for Arsenal this season, scoring thrice across competitions. His contract with the club expires in June 2024 but there is an option for an additional year.

Mikel Arteta reveals “secret” behind Arsenal’s Premier League run this season

The Gunners have been a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League this season. They have a comfortable lead over defending champions Manchester City, have moved the ball around confidently, have scored plenty of goals, and have secured maximum points against tricky rivals.

Arsenal have been the best team in the Premier League this season, and Mikel Arteta has claimed that it is all down to their perfect blend of competition and cooperation.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Spaniard said:

“We have the right level of competition and cooperation because they really want to help each other, but they have to challenge each other as well to benefit the team and lift the standards that we want.

“The secret is probably the unity and togetherness that they have between them. They love to spend time with each other, they love to play with each other, they love to play in front of our people and they really have that sense of belonging to the club. That's very powerful, I think.”

Looking to preserve their lead at the summit, Arteta’s men will return to action with a clash against Leeds United on Saturday (1 April).

