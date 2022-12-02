PSG and Bayern Munich to challenge Manchester United for £85 million rated star - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign Manchester United target Joao Felix in the winter transfer window. The Red Devils were leading the race to sign the Atletico Madrid star in the January transfer window to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United will face intense competition from many big European clubs, including PSG and Bayern Munich, in their pursuit of Felix.

The Portuguese youngster has already reportedly communicated his desire to leave the Spanish club either during the winter transfer window or after the end of the ongoing season. Diego Simeone signed the former Benfica star on a seven-year contract worth €126 million, making him a record transfer for the club.

Felix is part of the 26-man Portugal national team squad featuring in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He started the first two games against Ghana and Uruguay in Portugal's Group H matches and contributed heavily to his side's qualification for the knockout stages.

Felix scored a wonderful goal against Ghana through a Bruno Fernandes assist to put his team back in front.

Felix has struggled to find consistency at the Wanda Metropolitana since his arrival in 2019, scoring only 33 goals and assisting 18 more in 129 matches across different competitions.

However, the Portuguese youngster has had only seven goal involvements at club level since the beginning of the 2022-23 season but has performed well for his national team.

Manchester United are desperately waiting for the January transfer window to sign a striker after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from the team. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich's interest arises due to Lewandowski's departure and injury issues to Sadio Mane, who joined the Bundesliga club this summer.

PSG remains doubtful about Kylian Mbappe's stay in the French capital and will be looking to sign his backup if and when the French superstar decides to move out.

Atletico Madrid is ready to sell Joao Felix for £100 million amidst interest from many big European clubs including Manchester United, PSG, and Bayern Munich

La Liga side Atletico Madrid is reportedly willing to sell the 23-year-old Portuguese forward for £86 million to any club interested in buying him.

The official price tag on the Portuguese international's head came after he demanded an exit with active interest from several big clubs in Europe.

Manchester United, Arsenal, PSG, and Bayern Munich are amongst the clubs who are pursuing the 23-year-old former Benfica star as a potential signing. Clubs are desperately searching the market to sign young forwards available in the market to boost their attacking prowess after the FIFA World Cup break.

