PSG, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich mentioned as possible destinations for €100m-rated striker: Reports

According to reports, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Bayern Munich are interested in acquiring Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic joined the Old Lady during the 2022 winter transfer window as he made a move from Fiorentina for a fee of €81.6 million.

He has scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 32 games for the Bianconeris. In 11 games so far this season, the Serbian has scored six goals and provided one assist.

However, his performances haven't quite been up to the mark that Juventus expected of him. The club are open to letting the player go for the right sum. They rate Vlahovic at a price of €100 million.

However, the Old Lady will be extremely lucky if a potential suitor is willing to spend that sum, as Vlahovic's performances haven't been quite up to the mark.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter opened up ahead of clash against AC Milan

Chelsea manager Graham Potter

Chelsea are set to take on AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League next. The two sides are set to lock horns at the San Siro. The Blues managed to win their home clash against the Italian giants by a margin of 3-0.

Graham Potter recently talked to the press ahead of his team's game. Here's what he said about the difficulties of winning at the San Siro (via football.london):

"That's our challenge and it's what we have to try to do. It's an incredible place here and a very different game. AC Milan will try to use the home advantage like we did. Two good teams, too evenly matched teams. I'm looking forward to it."

Sharing his thoughts on AC Milan, the Chelsea manager said:

"I won't tell you about how we're going to line up, you can wait for that. But we're happy with the options that we have. We're expecting a really tough game because AC Milan have a lot of great players and are a really tough team."

Thiago Silva, who played 119 games for AC Milan between 2009 and 2012, was asked about a potential return to the club.

He replied:

"I have already made my history here at AC Milan so this isn't the case here anymore at the moment. If this could've happened, it should've been before I joined Chelsea. But who knows, I will have to see then."

Poll : 0 votes