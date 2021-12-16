PSG and Chelsea emerge as potential destinations if Bayern Munich star fails to renew contract: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea could turn out to be potential destinations for Bayern Munich legend Robert Lewandowski. This is after reports of the German club not agreeing to new contract demands from the player have come out.

It is being reported that the Polish footballer is demanding a contract of €24 Million fees per season until 2025. The German club is reluctant to agree upon these demands. The club believes the player is in the final leg of his career and such humongous pay would hamper the already precarious financial situation.

However, Bayern have communicated through their channels to Lewandowski's manager that they want the player to continue playing at the Allianz Arena. It will be interesting to see what the future has for Lewandowski as his contract expires in the summer of next year.

It has also been reported that Bayern Munich have already received bids from two different clubs. However, nothing concrete seems to have developed as far as an inevitable move is concerned.

The Sun reported before the start of the 2021-22 season that Chelsea had made the first contract for Lewandowski's move to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have been tracking Lewandowski for a long time and they know that they will not get any better opportunity than this.

Former Chelsea and England defender John Terry has also urged his former club to sign Robert Lewandowski.

Paris Saint-Germain are also being reported to be pursuing the Polish star after Kylian Mbappe was linked to Spanish giants Real Madrid. It remains to be seen where Lewandowski ends up going. That is, if he leaves Bayern in the first place.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Mbappe's latest interview is bad news for PSG as Real Madrid move looms closer mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Mbappe's latest interview is bad news for PSG as Real Madrid move looms closer mirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/u5TBBifrfN

Lewandowski's arrival at Stamford bridge could benefit Chelsea

Robert Lewandowski has been on a brilliant goal scoring spree this season. He has recently become only the third player to have scored 300 goals in club history in the 21st century.

Chelsea would no doubt benefit immensely if the Polish star joins them next season.

Lewandowski has amassed 221 goals in 235 Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich since joining them in 2014 from Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea currently seem to be struggling to keep up with their brilliant start to the season. They are also dealing with scores of injuries to their first team players.

Also Read Article Continues below

Romelu Lukaku's second stint with Chelsea has been an on-and-off affair since his arrival from Inter Milan this summer for €115 million. Lewandowski's signing would assure them of a player who could score goals and be available for time throughout the season.

Edited by Aditya Singh