PSG closely following 18-year-old winger who is stalling on new contract: Reports 

According to CNN Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are closely following 18-year-old Benfica star Diego Moreira. While the winger has made only two appearances for the club's senior team, his talent is highly touted across the European circuit.

The youngster came up through the ranks of the Eagles and is in contention to be a regular for the senior team in the coming months.

Moreira, however, will see his recent deal run out at the end of the 2023-24 season. He is yet to agree to a new deal.

PSG are looking to capitalize on the opportunity and prize the youngster away from the Eagles. Since the departure of Pablo Sarabia last month, the club have been actively exploring the market for wide players. Sarabia joined the Wolverhampton Wanderers on a permanent transfer.

Moreira is topping the club's targets in the near future. The Portuguese teenager's talent is undeniable. However, he is yet to blossom into his full potential. Given his tender age, he will only get better with time.

Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano spoke about the UEFA Champions League showdown against PSG

A massive UEFA Champions League game is on the horizon as Bayern Munich are set to take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the round of 16.

Upamecano, who currently plies his trade for the Bavarians, recently previewed the clash. The Frenchman acknowledged that it is a monumental clash for both teams. Upamecano said (via Onze Mondial):

"It's going to be a big game for both teams. We have to be ready and in top form. Our goal is to win in Paris. We go there with this attitude. We won't play for a draw... The pressure is on both teams. Both absolutely want to win. We believe in our coach Julian Nagelsmann, he will set us up very well. The tie, and maybe later, the title too."

Upamecano is also set to reunite with his international teammate Kylian Mbappe.

"We talked during the World Cup, but not really about the game. I haven't texted or called Kylian now. Kylian is a good guy off the pitch, a normal guy and a leader. On the pitch, he's hard to stop - just world class. It would be better if he didn't get the ball back at all. Mbappé is like Messi, like Lewandowski - a fantastic striker. He's always ready and always wants to score."

