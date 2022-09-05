PSG coach Christophe Galtier provides injury update on 22-year-old ahead of Juventus clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has revealed that Vitinha will be fit to play against Juventus in their Champions League opener on Wednesday (September 7).

The midfielder was forced off inside 24 minutes of their Ligue 1 clash against Nantes on Saturday (September 3). He was at the end of a studs-up challenge from Fabio which got the latter sent off.

It seemed like he was going to miss their opening European match of the season at Parc des Princes this week, but Galtier has now allayed all injury worries.

At a pre-match press conference, he was asked about Vitinha's chances of featuring against the Bianconeri. The Frenchman responded (via PSGhub):

“Yes, Vitinha is capable of starting this #UCL game.”

That spells good news for PSG, who're already without Timothee Pembele due to injury. Meanwhile, Mauro Icardi has been frozen out of the squad subject to a potential transfer to Turkish side Galatasaray.

Neymar Jr. and Sergio Ramos came off the bench at the weekend and both could be reinstated back into the starting lineup to face Juventus.

PSGhub @PSGhub Galtier: “Yes, Vitinha is capable of starting this #UCL game.” Galtier: “Yes, Vitinha is capable of starting this #UCL game.” ✔️🇵🇹

Vitinha, who signed on a €41.5 million transfer from Porto this summer, is in line to make his Champions League debut for PSG.

He's already established himself in Galtier's first team since making the switch, starting in four of five league appearances for the Parisians.

A central midfielder by trade, the Portuguese has impressed with his tackling ability, immaculate passing range and prowess in set-piece deliveries.

PSG face Juventus in blockbuster clash

PSG have a difficult start to their 2022-23 Champions League campaign as they host Juventus on the opening day.

Interestingly, the European giants have never locked horns in the competition before, and this will indeed be their first ever official meeting in any format.

Get French Football News @GFFN Anthony Taylor will referee PSG vs Juventus on Tuesday. Anthony Taylor will referee PSG vs Juventus on Tuesday.

Both teams are packed with talented stars, and there are some exciting reunions to look forward to. Angel Di Maria and Adrien Rabiot will return to their old stomping ground.

The Parisians have made a prolific start to the new season, winning five of their opening six games and scoring 24 goals. The stellar attacking triumvirate of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are all in good form.

Galtier, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino at the helm this summer, has made a good impression so far. However, his tactical acumen will be tested against the well-oiled Bianconeri.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh