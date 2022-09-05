PSG Transfer News Roundup: Mauro Icardi planning MLS move; Inter Milan CEO delighted to keep hold of Milan Skriniar, and more - September 4, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) registered a 3-0 win over Nantes on Saturday to go atop the Ligue 1 standings. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace and Nuno Mendes added a third to help the French champions continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Meanwhile, Mauro Icardi is planning to move to MLS. Elsewhere, Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta is delighted to keep hold of Milan Skriniar.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 4, 2022:

Mauro Icardi planning MLS move

Mauro Icardi (left) could still leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Mauro Icardi is in talks with Inter Miami to facilitate a move to MLS, according to TyC Sport via PSG Talk.

The Argentinean striker is surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes and is eager to leave this year. The Parisians want the player gone but have struggled to offload him this summer. Icardi has also been in touch with Galatasaray over a possible transfer, with the Turkish window open till September 8.

The Argentinean has kept his options open, with a move to MLS on the cards as well. However, Miami already have three designated overseas players in their ranks, which could complicate a move for the Argentinian. Icardi is even willing to move to Newell’s Old Boys, with the Argentinean club also interested in his signature.

Inter Milan CEO delighted to keep hold of Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

Beppe Marotta is pleased that Inter Milan could keep Milan Skriniar at the club beyond the summer. The Slovakia international was heavily courted by PSG, but the club couldn’t strike a deal with the Nerazzurri.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed by Cult of Calcio, Marotta said that the Serie A giants were always determined to keep hold of their star.

“The balance is certainly positive, but the most important work has been done by keeping hold of key players. We were adamant about Skriniar. He was unsellable despite the offers,” Marotta said.

The Parisians could return for the player in the winter.

Christophe Galtier happy with PSG’s performance this weekend

Christophe Galtier is happy with PSG’s performance against Nantes. The Frenchman made a few changes to the starting XI with one eye on the midweek UEFA Champions League opener against Juventus.

Galtier said after the game that the win was essential to build momentum ahead of the midweek clash.

“It was very important, with the build-up of matches, this second away match of the week. Winning of course is essential. Our competition won, so we always need to be there; it was obviously a match in the lead-up to the Champions League, which will take place in three days, so it was important to remain serious and not allow our opposition much hope,” said Galtier.

He continued:

“We were able to score quite quickly ,and then the fact that we were playing with 11 against 10 obviously became a huge advantage. Then scoring the second goal quite quickly also allowed the match to drop in intensity and risk. That allowed me to coach in the way that I wanted to.”

PSGhub @PSGhub Galtier about Vitinha: “He took a big blow to the kneecap. No torsion or ligament risk. We'll see if there's a bruise. Juve? We'll make sure we get him back, see how he feels, if not we'll do with someone else.” Galtier about Vitinha: “He took a big blow to the kneecap. No torsion or ligament risk. We'll see if there's a bruise. Juve? We'll make sure we get him back, see how he feels, if not we'll do with someone else.” @canalplus ❗️Galtier about Vitinha: “He took a big blow to the kneecap. No torsion or ligament risk. We'll see if there's a bruise. Juve? We'll make sure we get him back, see how he feels, if not we'll do with someone else.” @canalplus 🇵🇹

Galtier added that he was able to make changes to the team as per his plans:

"The rotation? Aside from the injury to Vitinha who took a heavy knock to the kneecap, in terms of what I wanted to do, after the first change, I was able to do what I wanted and what was planned, so on the whole, it's good,” said Galtier.

PSG have now won five of their six games in the league this season.

