"PSG existed before him and it will exist after him" - Leonardo says Zlatan Ibrahimovic tried to return to Ligue 1 giants 'several times' 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) director Leonardo was bullish when asked about comments made by the club's former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Now an AC Milan player, Ibrahimovic left PSG back in 2016 after spending four years at the Parc des Princes.

During his time as a Parisian, the 40-year-old veteran striker scored 156 goals in 180 appearances, winning the Ligue 1 title on four occasions.

However, in recent times, Ibrahimovic has spoken out against the club with regard to the indiscipline. These comments have understandably not resonated well with club president Leonardo.

In an interview with L'Equipe, Leonardo responded to the Swedish striker's comments by saying (via Get Football News France):

“I don’t even want to answer that. Where is the indiscipline? I think there’s a reason why every time a player leaves (us), they can’t stop talking about us. Everyone wants to come.”

Ibrahimovic also revealed that he had offered himself as a director to the Ligue 1 side but his offer was subsequently rejected.

Ibrahimovic wrote in his new book 'Adrenaline: My Untold Stories' (via PSGTalk):

“Summer 2021. I offered myself to (Paris Saint-Germain), but not as a footballer. As a sports director. I called Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, the president, and I offered to him: ‘If I do not renew my contract with Milan, I will come to PSG and I will restore order to your team’. Nasser laughed, but he didn’t say no. Mino Raiola also agreed. He said, ‘This is your ideal role. You have to go, period,”

Leonardo continued to question the veteran player’s comments and said:

“Zlatan tried to come back several times. I’m still waiting for his interview thanking (Paris Saint-Germain) for everything it’s done for him. PSG existed before him and it will exist after him. But tell me, where is the indiscipline?”

Is indiscipline holding PSG back?

Many have questioned the structure at the Parc des Princes.

The Paris outfit have been asserted as favorites for the UEFA Champions League for many years since their takeover in 2011 by Qatar Sports Investments.

Yet they have failed to show any fight each season, with many claiming the side play more like individuals than as a collective group.

The indiscipline Ibrahamivoc speaks of may have merit given the lack of success in European competition they've had. They've consistently failed in the competition despite the influx of talent that has come through the Parc des Princes door.

Former manager Thomas Tuchel took the Ligue 1 side to the UCL final in a 2020 loss to Bayern Munich.

He too has come out and commented on the Ligue 1 side in a similar fashion to the Swedish striker.

Tuchel compared managing current side Chelsea, who he won the UCL with last season, to his time at Paris Saint-Germain where he felt like a 'sports minister'.

