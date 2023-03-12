PSG eye stunning move for Premier League star if Kylian Mbappe leaves - Reports

Per AS Sports, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are eyeing a stunning move for Premier League star Erling Haaland should Kylian Mbappe leave the club this summer.

Diario SPORT @sport | #PSG



La directiva del PSG ya piensa en la próxima campaña



🤩 La operación del combinado francés pasa por un dupla de ensueño:



Erling Haaland

Kylian Mbappé



sport.es/es/noticias/ps… La directiva del PSG ya piensa en la próxima campaña🤩 La operación del combinado francés pasa por un dupla de ensueño:Erling HaalandKylian Mbappé 🇫🇷| #PSG💼 La directiva del PSG ya piensa en la próxima campaña 🤩 La operación del combinado francés pasa por un dupla de ensueño:✨ Erling Haaland✨ Kylian Mbappé sport.es/es/noticias/ps… https://t.co/8rMV3c39TZ

The French team is reportedly looking to create a dream duo with two prolific goal-scorers to boost their chances of winning the Champions League next season. However, the Paris-based club fears that Mbappe will push for a way out amidst interest from Real Madrid.

PSG's interest in Haaland comes after their elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich in the round of 16. The club's board is said to be planning for the next campaign, and they are hoping to secure the coveted 'eared' trophy.

SPORTbible @sportbible Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League record at PSG:



2018 - Round of 16

2019 - Round of 16

2020 - Runners-up

2021 - Semi-finals

2022 - Round of 16

2023 - Round of 16



Does he need to leave the club to win his first ever Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League record at PSG:2018 - Round of 162019 - Round of 162020 - Runners-up2021 - Semi-finals2022 - Round of 162023 - Round of 16Does he need to leave the club to win his first ever #UCL title? 🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League record at PSG:❌ 2018 - Round of 16❌ 2019 - Round of 16❌ 2020 - Runners-up❌ 2021 - Semi-finals❌ 2022 - Round of 16❌ 2023 - Round of 16Does he need to leave the club to win his first ever #UCL title? 😬 https://t.co/sZlRNu3eL1

According to Daniel Riolo, RMC's star consultant, Haaland is unhappy at Manchester City despite scoring 33 goals for the Premier League giants in his debut season. The Norwegian striker's exit clause is estimated to be around €200 million, which PSG could consider paying, given that it is lower than what they paid for Neymar from FC Barcelona.

However, the French team would have to part with large salaries to meet UEFA's financial fair-play regulations. Despite this, the prospect of Haaland and Mbappe playing together is undoubtedly exciting for football fans.

Moreover, PSG would have to negotiate with Manchester City, who signed Haaland last year, to bring the striker to Paris. Pep Guardiola had finally managed to sign a prolific goalscorer for his team, and it is implausible that he will allow Haaland to leave.

The possibility of hiring Zinedine Zidane as Riola has suggested a coach as one of the solutions to PSG's challenge in the Champions League. Zidane's arrival could also convince Mbappe to stay put in Paris despite intense interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Liverpool.

Overall, the idea of Haaland and Mbappe playing together at PSG is an intriguing prospect. However, several obstacles must be overcome before the dream duo becomes a reality. PSG will have to navigate the financial fair-play regulations, negotiate with Manchester City, and fight against Real Madrid to make this happen.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi reaches new milestone after assisting Kylian Mbappe for a late winner against Brest in Ligue 1

Lionel Messi reached a new milestone in his career by providing his 300th club assist during a match between Paris Saint-Germain and Brest in Ligue 1 on Saturday, March 11.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Messi Lionel Messi reaches 300 club assists after tonight’s one to Mbappé between Barcelona and PSG — and he’s in the history again. Lionel Messi reaches 300 club assists after tonight’s one to Mbappé between Barcelona and PSG — and he’s in the history again. 🔵🅰️🇦🇷 #Messi https://t.co/k6h7reor37

The match saw the Parisians secure a 2-1 victory, with superstar Kylian Mbappe scoring the winning goal in the last minute. Spanish midfielder Carlos Soler opened the scoring for the Paris-based club in the first half.

Despite Brest's efforts to level the score, the Parisians managed to maintain their lead thanks to their solid defense. The win puts PSG 11 points clear of Marseille in the Ligue 1 table and highlights Messi's continued importance to the team.

Poll : 0 votes