PSG find out asking price for attacker after having initial €30m bid rejected: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have had their opening bid of €30 million for Bradley Barcola rejected by Lyon (via RMC Sport). Reports claim that Lyon value their forward at €50 million.

Despite Ousmane Dembele's imminent arrival in Paris, the Ligue 1 outfit are looking to add to their attacking options. Journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday, July 31, that Dembele has agreed to a five-year deal with PSG.

20-year-old Barcola will face competition on the right wing should he move to the Parc des Princes. Given his relative inexperience, a starting position may not be guaranteed.

The youngster broke into the senior team and proved his worth during the second half of the last season. He scored five goals and provided nine assists from 26 appearances in Ligue 1.

PSG are not the only club interested in acquiring the services of the France U21. UEFA Champions League winners Manchester City are also looking at the attacker as a potential replacement for Riyad Mahrez (via One Football). The Algerian international recently departed for the Saudi Pro League. He joined Al-Ahli for a reported fee of £30 million.

Despite the interest from various clubs in Europe, Barcola has expressed his willingness to continue working hard and staying with Lyon.

PSG target wishes to continue with Lyon

However, the France U21 is of the opinion that he needs to continue with Lyon for another season, which will be essential to his progress. He said (via One Football):

"I feel good at OL. I hope I’ll continue to receive the coach’s confidence. I don’t see why I would leave. I need to have a good full season, where I’m a starter from the off.”

The Ligue 1 outfit's boss Laurent Blanc echoes the youngster's comments on the matter. According to him, Barcola needs another season at Lyon before making a big move elsewhere.