PSG grow tired of Real Madrid, now prefer selling Kylian Mbappe to arch-rivals: Reports

In another Kylian Mbappe transfer saga twist, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) appears to be shifting their focus away from Real Madrid and towards their bitter rivals, Barcelona, as per Lequipe.

The French club has grown impatient with the lack of progress from Real Madrid in acquiring the services of their star forward and is now seriously considering Barcelona's interest.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona will hold talks with PSG today for Kylian Mbappe!



Barça, who can't afford to pay a fee, will offer several players to PSG in exchange for the striker.



The media has been abuzz with speculation about Kylian Mbappe's future, and it seems likely that he will be on the move this summer. Real Madrid has long been the leading candidate to secure the coveted striker, but the Spanish giants have been surprisingly quiet. This silence may prove costly as other clubs have entered the fray, including Chelsea, Barcelona, and Saudi-based Al-Hilal.

Al Hilal have already made a staggering €300 million bid for the 24-year-old superstar. PSG is inclined to accept this offer, forcing Madrid to act swiftly to secure their prime target.

Enter Barcelona, who have sprung a sudden interest in Kylian Mbappe's situation. Despite their precarious financial state, the Catalan club is determined to engage in discussions with PSG about a potential move for the Frenchman. In a bold move, Barcelona has even proposed a deal involving two of their key players - Gavi and Ousmane Dembele - as part of the package for Mbappe.

However, the likelihood of such a proposition materializing appears slim. Gavi and Dembele are integral components of Xavi's plans, making it improbable for Barcelona to part ways with them. Moreover, fitting Mbappe's hefty salary into their wage bill poses another significant challenge for the struggling club.

Nevertheless, this growing interest from Barcelona would force Madrid to rethink their strategy. With the player favoring a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid must act swiftly to finalize a deal with PSG before their arch-rivals can steal the coveted forward from under their noses.

PSG's strategic leaks aim to prompt Real Madrid into action for Kylian Mbappe transfer - Report

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has taken a bold approach to secure Kylian Mbappe's future, according to Diario AS journalist Andres Onrubia Ramos. The French club, determined to avoid losing the star forward to Real Madrid on a free transfer, has resorted to strategically leaking all relevant news to the media.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra PSG are trying to get Real Madrid to react by leaking all news to the media because they are CONVINCED Kylian Mbappe would otherwise join on a free because he only wants Real Madrid. @AndiOnrubia PSG are trying to get Real Madrid to react by leaking all news to the media because they are CONVINCED Kylian Mbappe would otherwise join on a free because he only wants Real Madrid. @AndiOnrubia pic.twitter.com/cZrA7zmwvg

PSG believes this tactic will compel Madrid to take decisive action and secure the highly coveted player before it's too late. Apart from Real Madrid, several other clubs are interested in signing the French international, including Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona, and Al-Hilal.

Despite receiving a formal €300 million bid from Al Hilal, PSG is convinced that Mbappe's heart is set on joining Madrid. With a few weeks left in the transfer market, the footballing world waits eagerly to see how this high-stakes maneuver will play out.