PSG hold advantage over Juventus in race to sign midfielder with €75 million price-tag: Reports

According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Juventus are engaged in a battle to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. However, the €75 million price tag put on the Serb by Lazio could tip the scales in favor of PSG.

Milinkovic-Savic has garnered great interest from some big clubs due to his impactful performances in midfield. This includes the likes of Manchester United alongside Juventus and PSG.

The Serb joined Lazio in 2015 from Genk and has made 272 appearances in all competitions for the Italian club. In that time, he has scored 52 goals and made 45 assists.

PSG signed Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer to strengthen their midfield alongside Marco Verratti. However, the French club could reportedly let him go due as the player has not made the desired impact.

Meanwhile, Juventus are also on the lookout for some reinforcements to their squad to revive their season. Players like Aaron Ramsey are also reportedly looking to move out of the club. This could create an opening for Milinkovic-Savic.

It is reported that the Serb's agent had offered him to the Old Lady last summer as well but a deal couldn't materialize. Juventus are interested in the midfielder again but the price tag of €75 could prove to be too much for the Bianconeri. This is how PSG can step in and bring Milinkovic-Savic to Parc des Princes.

PSG and Juventus looking to bolster squad to push for the elusive Champions League title

PSG and Juventus are two of the biggest heavyweights in the world of football, especially in their own leagues. However, the biggest European title, the Champions League, has been eluded them.

PSG are still looking for their first while Juventus last won the competition in 1996. Both clubs have even reached the finals in recent years but couldn't get over the finish line. Juventus lost 4-1 to Real Madrid in the 2017 Champions League final while PSG fell short to Bayern Munich in 2020.

Juventus have seen a dip in form domestically as well this season as they currently sit in the fifth position in the league.

The January transfer window will be key to the progress of both clubs in this season's competition. Juventus will face Villarreal in the Round of 16 of the Champions League this season. Meanwhile, PSG will face a tougher challenge in the form of Real Madrid.

