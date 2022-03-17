PSG have initiated contact to sign 24-year-old Barcelona superstar - Reports

PSG are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele. The French giants view Dembele as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

According to le10sport.com, PSG are resigned to the fact that Kylian Mbappe has his heart set on a move away from the club this summer. The 23-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club.

Kylian Mbappe has developed into one of the best footballers in the world during his time with PSG. He has scored 158 goals and provided 78 assists in 207 appearances for the club. He has helped PSG win three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France cups, and two Coupe de la Ligue trophies.

The 23-year-old has been the Parisian club's talisman this season, scoring 26 goals and providing 17 assists in 36 appearances. Mbappe is expected to run down his contract with PSG and become a free agent this summer.

Real Madrid are the favorites to land the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner this summer. PSG are therefore preparing themselves for Mbappe's departure by initiating talks with Ousmane Dembele's representatives as per RMC Sport.

Ousmane Dembele has rejected multiple contract offers from Barcelona this campaign. The 24-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from the Catalan giants during the January transfer window, but a transfer failed to materialize.

The Frenchman has been reintegrated into Barcelona's squad by Xavi Hernandez in recent weeks. He has thrived under the Spaniard, scoring one goal and providing five assists in his last four La Liga games for the club.

Dembele has less than four months remaining on his contract with Barcelona. Reports suggest the Frenchman is happy at Camp Nou, but could be persuaded into a move away from the club if he receives an enticing offer from the Lgue 1 giants.

RouteOneFootball @Route1futbol ) PSG have been in talks for several weeks with the entourage of Ousmane Dembélé for a move in the summer. #PSG ) PSG have been in talks for several weeks with the entourage of Ousmane Dembéléfor a move in the summer. @Tanziloic (☀️) PSG have been in talks for several weeks with the entourage of Ousmane Dembélé 🇫🇷 for a move in the summer. @Tanziloic #PSG

PSG could face stiff competition from Chelsea for the signature of Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele

FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga Santander

According to Sport Witness, Chelsea could battle PSG in the race to sign Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele. The Blues were one of the clubs linked with a move for the 24-year-old during the January transfer window.

German forward Timo Werner has struggled to adapt to the speed and physicality of the Premier since his £47.7 million move from RB Leipzig in 2020. He scored just 12 goals in 50 appearances for the club in his debut season at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL #cfc



football.london/chelsea-fc/tra… Barcelona issue Ousmane Dembele message amid transfer sanction that hits Chelsea Barcelona issue Ousmane Dembele message amid transfer sanction that hits Chelsea 👀 #cfc football.london/chelsea-fc/tra…

Werner's struggles have continued this season as he has scored just 1 goal in 14 Premier League appearances. According to the Daily Mail, Borussia Dortmund are interested in bringing Werner back to the Bundesliga this summer. Chelsea could attempt to sign Ousmane Dembele as a replacement for the German if he leaves the club this summer.

Chelsea's off-field issues and uncertainty could, however, prove to be a major obstacle in their pursuit of Dembele. The club's Russian owner Roman Abramovich has been imposed with multiple economic sanctions and has put the club up for sale. The French giants could have the upperhand over Chelsea in the race to sign Dembele.

Edited by Parimal