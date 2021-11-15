PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid in 3-way battle to sign Manchester United superstar - Reports

Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Juventus and Real Madrid are reportedly set to battle it out for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has less than eight months left on his current deal with Manchester United and has shown no intent to extend his contract with the club.

According to Calciomercato, Paul Pogba has been ruled out of action for up to 10 weeks after suffering a thigh injury whilst on international duty with France. The 28-year-old is therefore unlikely to leave Old Trafford in January but will become a free agent next summer.

Paul Pogba was heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer, with PSG and Juventus interested. However, Pogba opted to stay at the club and fight for his place in the starting line-up. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner enjoyed an impressive start to the season as he registered seven assists in his first four Premier League appearances.

Many fans and pundits believed Pogba would sign a new contract with the club as Manchester United seemed to be heading in the right direction. The Frenchman, however, suffered a massive dip in form which resulted in him being left out of the starting line-up by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pogba did not start any of Manchester United's last three Premier League matches before the international break. He is therefore likely to see out the remainder of his contract with Manchester United and become a free agent next summer. Ligue 1 giants PSG are reportedly eager to bring Pogba to the French capital.

Spanish giants Real Madrid have had a long-standing interest in Pogba. The midfielder has revealed his desire to play for Real Madrid in the past.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is also believed to be a huge fan of Paul Pogba. The duo spent three successful seasons together at Juventus between 2014 and 2016. In that time, which they helped the club win two Scudettos and two Coppa Italia titles.

Juventus also finished as runners-up in the UEFA Champions League during the 2014-15 season.

Sun Sport @SunSport Pogba 'puts Juventus top of wishlist' as midfielder edges towards free transfer thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Pogba 'puts Juventus top of wishlist' as midfielder edges towards free transfer thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

PSG currently possess a number of high-earners in the squad, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Angel Di Maria. The French giants could therefore struggle to accommodate Paul Pogba's £15 million-per-year wage demands.

Meanwhile, Juventus are struggling financially and will need to offload a number of fringe players and high earners if they are to sign Pogba next summer. The Bianconeri have struggled to find suitors for Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot during the last few transfer windows.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🚨| It’s now or never decision for Paul Pogba. Real Madrid are attentive to his situation, the Pogba option is on the table. The departure of Zidane does not change anything because Pogba fits into Ancelotti’s plans. Benzema would like Mbappé and Pogba in Madrid with him. @marca 🚨| It’s now or never decision for Paul Pogba. Real Madrid are attentive to his situation, the Pogba option is on the table. The departure of Zidane does not change anything because Pogba fits into Ancelotti’s plans. Benzema would like Mbappé and Pogba in Madrid with him. @marca

Real Madrid have spent the last two transfer windows parting ways with some of the club's highest earners, which gives them an edge over PSG and Juventus. Gareth Bale's contract is also set to expire at the end of the season and is bound to free up a large sum of money.

Real Madrid could invest that cash in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

