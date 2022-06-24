PSG keen on offloading 29-year-old forward this summer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Mauro Icardi has reportedly been linked with a move away from Paris, with the Ligue 1 club interested in cashing in on the player.

The 29-year-old, who permanently joined PSG in the summer of 2020 after initially arriving on a loan deal, has failed to live up to expectations in France. With a star-studded front three of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar dominating the attack, the former Inter Milan forward has fallen behind the pecking order at the club.

During the 2021-22 season, he featured in 30 matches across all competitions, scoring a measly five goals and providing just one assist. Overall, he has registered 38 goals and 10 assists during his two-and-a-half-year stay at the Parc des Princes.

According to a report by Fichajes.net, Serie A outfits AC Milan and Napoli are keen to acquire Icardi's services.

Earlier, the former Inter Milan striker hit back at transfer rumors related to him. Taking to Instagram, he posted his reply on a story [via Daily Mail]. The caption, addressed to Alessandro Grandeso of La Gazzetta dello Sport, read:

"I'm in Africa Alessandro, next year I'll let you organize my holiday if you want. Or is this talk just bullshit like every year? When I scored 30 goals a season, there were the same arguments. My career in the balance? I still have two years on my contract. It does not seem as clear to me as you are saying with this written bullshit."

"At 29 years old, rest assured, with nearly 200 goals scored, everyone knows me quite well. And then I decide to stay and make myself available. Thank you very much, I give you a big hug from Africa, with the gorillas, with the faithful and all my friends who have more respect than a journalist like you. Goodbye."

Despite winning six trophies during his time in Paris, Icardi's career has gone downhill since 2020. As per Transfermarkt, his market valuation has dropped from €80 million to €22 million in just two years.

PSG president opens up about Neymar's future

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently shied away from talking about the future of Neymar at the Ligue 1 club amid a host of transfer speculations. According to a report by Footmercato, Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri is interested in acquiring the forward's services on a loan deal.

Speaking to MARCA [via Fabrizio Romano], the 48-year-old said:

"Neymar part of the new project or not? We can't speak about this in public as some players will arrive, some players will leave the club. These are private negotiations."

Neymar, who is under contract with PSG until June 2025, has won four Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France crowns, and two Coupe de la Ligue trophies with the club.

During his five-year stay, he has featured in 144 matches, scoring 100 goals and racking up 60 assists across all competitions.

