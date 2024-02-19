PSG keeping eye on Manchester United’s top midfield target who plays in Serie A: Reports

According to recent reports, Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race for Manchester United target Tijjani Reijnders' signature, who is currently plying his trade for Serie A giants AC Milan.

The 25-year-old Dutchman is considered a top target for Erik Ten Hag, who could initiate a move for his services in the coming summer, as per FootballTransfers.

The former AZ Alkmaar only joined AC Milan last summer, switching the Eredivisie for Serie A for a reported fee of €19m.

Reijnders has featured heavily for the Rossoneri in his debut campaign, playing all but one game across all competitions this term. Along the way, the Netherlands international has also managed to pitch in with two goals and three assists.

Due to his consistency and versatile nature, Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move. The Red Devils currently harbor a maturing midfield, with the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, and loanee Sofyan Amrabat, all aged 27 or above.

Consequently, Manchester United are actively looking for midfield recruits, with Erik Ten Hag reportedly identifying Reijnders as a top target for his side. The report by FootballTransfers also states that reigning French champions PSG are also keeping tabs on the AC Milan midfielder to prepare for the post-Kylian Mbappe era.

Having only signed him in the summer of 2023, the Italian giants consider Reijnders to be an essential cog, as showcased by his playing time this term. Consequently, the Dutch midfielder is set to cost more than €60m for suitors interested in his signing.

Manchester United coach closing in on a historic move to the MLS

Manchester United's assistant coach, Eric Ramsay, is extremely close to agreeing a deal with MLS outfit Minnesota United, as reported by The Athletic. The potential first-team job in America would be Ramsay's maiden job as a head coach, having previously served as an assistant in Wales' national squad, as well as leading Chelsea’s Under-23s.

Seen as one of the best talents in the British coaching scene, 32-year-old Ramsay is on course to become the youngest-ever coach in MLS history. The current record is held by Roy Wegerle, who was just months older than Ramsay when he took charge of the Colorado Rapids in 1996.

The Shrewsbury-born tactician initially joined Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a set-piece coach. However, in the years since, Ramsay has managed to rise up the ranks, earning the position of Individual Coach under Ten Hag.