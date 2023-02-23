PSG left 'annoyed' with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar as new transfer plan emerges - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly annoyed with the trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe following uncertainties surrounding their futures at the club.

As it stands, there are fears within the club that at least two of the three superstars could quit the French giants by the end of the season. This is as reported by Express.

PSG Report @PSG_Report | Leo Messi does NOT currently favor extending his contract at PSG, even if the option is NOT ruled out. For Neymar, PSG have decided and will try to sell the Brazilian this summer. [@Santi_J_FM] | Leo Messi does NOT currently favor extending his contract at PSG, even if the option is NOT ruled out. For Neymar, PSG have decided and will try to sell the Brazilian this summer. 🚨🚨🚨🚨| Leo Messi does NOT currently favor extending his contract at PSG, even if the option is NOT ruled out. For Neymar, PSG have decided and will try to sell the Brazilian this summer. 🇦🇷🇧🇷 [@Santi_J_FM] https://t.co/b6SyARVLlt

Such a move could come as a heavy blow for Les Parisiens, who are widely regarded as one of the biggest club sides in world football.

Argentine forward Messi could leave the Parc de Princes by the end of the 2022-23 football campaign as his contract expires this summer.

Both Messi and PSG haven't been able to reach an agreement with regard to a contract extension that would keep them at the club beyond the ongoing football season.

The 35-year-old World Cup winner is said to be attracting transfer interest from MSL, and there is also talk of a surprise return to Barcelona.

Neymar, on the other hand, is also attracting strong interest from Premier League club side Chelsea, who have been very active in the transfer market.

The Brazilian winger has been consistently linked with a surprise move away from PSG in the recent transfer window, despite being among the club's most influential players.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“He’s my friend — we are in permanent contact, a potential return will only depend on him. Leo is the best player in history, he'd always fit in”. Xavi on Leo Messi: “Messi knows that Barcelona is his home and the doors are open, I said this many times”.“He’s my friend — we are in permanent contact, a potential return will only depend on him. Leo is the best player in history, he'd always fit in”. Xavi on Leo Messi: “Messi knows that Barcelona is his home and the doors are open, I said this many times”. 🚨🔵🔴🇦🇷 #FCB“He’s my friend — we are in permanent contact, a potential return will only depend on him. Leo is the best player in history, he'd always fit in”. https://t.co/KU8SBymrYP

Meanwhile, it is believed that PSG's hierarchy will prioritize keeping French forward Kylian Mbappe should they be forced to make a difficult transfer decision between the three players.

The 24-year-old's long-term future at the Parc de Princess also isn't guaranteed despite signing a lucrative two-year contract last summer.

Mbappe has continued to attract interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid, who were close to signing the French forward last summer on a free transfer.

However, several factors could determine PSG's decision in either keeping the trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe or allowing any, to leave.

One major factor would be the financial fair play rules, as all three superstars are currently on heavy salaries at the club. As such, letting go of any of the three could help balance their books in a bid not to breach FFP rules.

How have Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe faired for PSG this season

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have scored PSG's last 18 goals in the Champions League Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have scored PSG's last 18 goals in the Champions League 😳 https://t.co/QoPSnIZIgq

Despite the huge uncertainty surrounding the future of the three superstars at the club, the trio have been relatively impressive during the 2022–23 football season.

They have both scored a combined total of 61 goals for the French giants, with Messi netting 16 goals, Neymar 18, and Mbappe 27 so far.

It's left to be seen as to what eventually happens to the trio as regards their respective futures, come the end of the season.

