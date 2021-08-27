PSG line-up Bundesliga star as potential replacement for for Kylian Mbappe - Reports

PSG are reportedly lining up a shock move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The French giants view the Norwegian as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is expected to join Real Madrid before the close of the summer transfer window.

According to the Telegraph, PSG have begun negotiations with Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola over a potential move for the Borussia Dortmund star.

The Ligue 1 club are bracing themselves for the exit of Kylian Mbappe, who has revealed his desire to leave PSG to join Real Madrid this summer. The Frenchman has just one year remaining on his current deal with the club, which could force PSG to sell the forward.

Real Madrid had an opening bid of £137 million for Mbappe rejected by PSG. Los Blancos have reportedly increased their offer to £188 million, which is closer to PSG's asking price for the 2018 World Cup winner.

The French giants are expected to accept Real Madrid's offer for Kylian Mbappe and will now switch their focus to Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has become one of the hottest properties in world football over the last two years, and is considered to be one of the most lethal strikers in Europe.

He scored 41 goals in 41 appearances in his first full season with Borussia Dortmund. The 20-year-old was linked with a move to Barcelona and Chelsea this summer, but a potential exit from Borussia Dortmund was ruled out by the club. Dortmund are desperate to keep hold of Haaland after selling Jadon Sancho to Manchester United in July.

Dortmund are unlikely to sell Erling Haaland despite PSG's eagerness to replace Kylian Mbappe with the Norwegian

Borussia Dortmund have refused to listen to offers for Erling Haaland this summer. The club have reportedly agreed to sell Haaland next summer if his €75 million release clause is met. The German club are therefore unlikely to entertain PSG's enquiry about Haaland.

PSG currently have a wealth of attacking options at their disposal and could decide against making a big-money signing in the final week of the transfer window.

PSG could also look at relatively cheaper options in Cristiano Ronaldo or Robert Lewandowski to replace Kylian Mbappe, should he leave Paris this summer.

