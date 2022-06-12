PSG make €50 million bid to sign Chelsea transfer target: Reports

PSG have been an aggressive force in the transfer market over the past year and are now set to beat Chelsea to one of their transfer targets. According to a report published by French publication Foot Mercato, the Ligue 1 champions have their sights set on Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar.

Chelsea have also expressed interest in the Serie A centre-back but will likely face stiff competition to secure his signature. The Blues have lost a few players to their European rivals this month and will need to move quickly to replenish their squad.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Inter are open to offering Milan Skriniar if (and it is an if) Chelsea pursue a swap-deal. They'd prefer not to lose Lautaro Martinez, though. Be ironic if Martinez left given Lukaku has cited him as a big part of why he wants to return. Martinez's agent says he's happy at Inter. Inter are open to offering Milan Skriniar if (and it is an if) Chelsea pursue a swap-deal. They'd prefer not to lose Lautaro Martinez, though. Be ironic if Martinez left given Lukaku has cited him as a big part of why he wants to return. Martinez's agent says he's happy at Inter.

The Premier League side had to part ways with arguably their best defender this summer as Antonio Rudiger joined Real Madrid on a free transfer. With Andreas Christensen also set to leave the club, the Blues are in desperate need of reinforcement.

Thomas Tuchel's 3-4-3 formation necessitates a core of world-class centre-backs, and the London giants are running out of options at the moment. With PSG now in the race to sign Milan Skriniar, the Blues could find themselves in a bidding war in the coming days.

PSG and Chelsea set to battle it out for Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar has been impressive for Inter Milan

Milan Skriniar has been one of Inter Milan's most reliable players over the years and has played pivotal roles in their recent Serie A triumphs. The Slovakian centre-back is accustomed to playing in a three-man defence and could prove to be an ideal fit for Thomas Tuchel's side.

PSG are better-placed in terms of their finances, however, and are reportedly willing to offer €50 million to Inter Milan to secure Skriniar's signature. While the French giants are known to price players out of the market, they are a nightmare to compete with in the transfer window.

Chelsea also have issues to address regarding their ownership and might not be able to compete with the Ligue 1 winners financially. Thomas Tuchel and his team have faced a few challenges while attempting to renew their players this year and will not be pleased with the thought of a bidding war.

Inter are still pushing on Bremer and Dybala as priority targets. Talks will continue next week. Paris Saint-Germain have contacted Inter again for Milan Skriniar, he’s top of French club list - but there’s no agreement on the fee, as of now.Inter are still pushing on Bremer and Dybala as priority targets. Talks will continue next week. Paris Saint-Germain have contacted Inter again for Milan Skriniar, he’s top of French club list - but there’s no agreement on the fee, as of now. 🔵 #transfersInter are still pushing on Bremer and Dybala as priority targets. Talks will continue next week.

PSG won Ligue 1 comfortably last season but failed to meet expectations in the UEFA Champions League. The Parisians remain desperate to conquer Europe's elite competition and will leave no stone unturned in achieving their objective.

Chelsea are facing a daunting rebuild at the moment and Milan Skriniar's signature will prove to be a step in the right direction. The Blues face an uphill battle in this bidding war, however, and will need to assess their options ahead of an uncertain transfer window.

