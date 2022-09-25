PSG make contact to re-sign 27-year-old who was linked with Manchester United and Liverpool: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly made contact with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who was linked with Manchester United and Liverpool earlier this summer, regarding a potential transfer.

Rabiot, who is in the final year of his contract at the Allianz Stadium, was rumored to depart Juventus ahead of the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Manchester United were in pole position to seal a permanent deal worth up to €20 million in August. However, the club pulled out of a move for Rabiot due to his exorbitant wage demands.

Since arriving from PSG on a free transfer in 2019, Rabiot has proved to be an underwhelming signing for the Bianconeri.

The France international is a left-footed press-resistant midfielder and has registered six goals and six assists in 133 appearances across all competitions.

According to Calciomercato, the Parisians are monitoring the situation of Rabiot and have been in touch with their academy product to discuss the possibility of a return. The player, who has fallen down the pecking order in Turin, will be available for a free transfer next summer.

Rabiot has lost his place as his team's heartbeat in the center of the park since the arrivals of Paul Pogba and Leandro Paredes. He has featured in four matches across all competitions this season.

After joining PSG's youth setup in 2010, Rabiot made his professional debut for the club in August 2012. During his seven-year stint with the Ligue 1 champions, he scored 24 goals and laid out 14 assists in 227 matches. He also helped the club lift 18 trophies in the process.

Meanwhile, the Parisians have restructured their entire midfield setup under the helm of new head coach Christophe Galtier. The club roped in Vitinha, Renato Sanches, Fabian Ruiz and Carlos Soler.

They also parted ways with the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, and Idrissa Gana Gueye in the summer transfer window.

PSG, who are on an unbeaten run in Ligue 1 this season, will next take on OGC Nice at the Parc des Princes on October 1.

PSG eye cut-price move to sign Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann

According to El Nacional, PSG are plotting a move to sign Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann for a fee of €20 million in the summer of 2023. The 31-year-old Frenchman is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann has two years left on his current deal at Camp Nou. The Frenchman has three goals and one assist in eight appearances across all competitions for Diego Simeone's side this season.

He has started just once so far, during a 2-1 loss against Real Madrid on September 18. The majority of his appearances have come off the bench post the 60 minute mark.

