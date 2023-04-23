PSG make decision on Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's futures as Lionel Messi edges closer to Barcelona return: Reports

French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are braced for what could be a critical summer, with the futures of three first-team stars in Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar up in the air.

The club are expected to make a decision on the three superstars this summer as they make plans for the 2023-24 football campaign.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is believed to be keen on overseeing a change in approach at the club. This has previously seen them splash a huge amount of cash on big-name players over the years.

While this approach has been relatively successful for the French giants, especially in their domestic competitions, the result hasn't transcended to the European level.

However, this time around, PSG are aiming to be more conservative in terms of signing as well as concentrating on signing the next set of young French players.

This is likely to have an impact on the future of the likes of Messi, Neymar, and even Mbappe, who signed a contract extension with Les Parisiens last summer.

The French club are however looking at making Mbappe the poster boy for PSG. They see him as a key part of their medium-term plans, despite the never-ending interest from Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Argentine forward Messi is believed to be edging closer to an exit from Parc des Princes with his contract expected to expire this summer.

Reports indicate that PSG aren't prioritizing the renewal of Messi despite several contract talks and the player could become a free agent this summer.

Another player whose future is also likely to be decided by Les Parisiens this summer is Brazilian forward Neymar. The 31-year-old winger has struggled for form during the 2022-23 football season.

Despite the club's most-expensive signing in history, there are indications that Les Parisiens could as well cash in on Neymar should a suitable offer come in for the Brazilian.

So far, Premier League giants Chelsea are believed to be among the clubs who have indicated interest in signing the Brazilian in recent months. They could possibly make an offer for the former Barcelona forward.

It's left to be seen as to how Les Parisiens will end up handling the contract situation of both Messi, Neymar, and even Mbappe this summer.

How have the trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG this season?

Despite uncertainties surrounding the long-term futures of the highly-rated trio at Parc des Princes, they have all put in impressive displays this season. This could make a case for PSG to keep them at all costs.

Brazilian forward Neymar has so far registered a combined total of 18 goals and 16 assists for the French giants this season, despite battling injuries.

Messi, on the other hand, has improved on his first season with PSG. He has scored a total of 20 goals during the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign across all competitions while also registering 19 assists.

Mbappe, meanwhile, is Les Parisiens' current top goal scorer this season with 34 goals across all competitions. He also has eight assists to his credit this season.

