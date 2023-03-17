PSG manager Christophe Galtier gives his take on Lionel Messi's future at the Ligue 1 club

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has given his take on Lionel Messi's future at the Parc des Princes, with the player's current deal expiring this summer.

The Argentina icon is yet to pen fresh terms with Les Parisiens and there is a real possibility that he will leave as a free agent this summer. Addressing the 35-year-old's contract situation, Galtier said ahead of his team's Ligue 1 game against Stade Rennes on March 19 (h/t RMC Sport):

"I know that Leo, the sports management and the president exchange a lot. I don't know the ins and outs of the discussion. Whether Leo should be there next season, I've already said it: it's the will each other. Leo is happy in the dressing room. That's 18 goals and 17 assists this season.

The French tactician added:

"Yes, I saw some criticism of the Bayern game. But he wasn't the only one. He was very often decisive. He is an important player, because of his behavior in the locker room every day. He trains every day, he is always happy to play, to make his partners play well. On his future, it is far too early to know what will happen."

PSG fans have apparently not taken kindly to Lionel Messi's contract standoff. The club's Ultras are apparently planning to whistle at him this weekend at the Parc des Princes.

Some have even started calling him a 'traitor' for not extending his contract at PSG yet. He is, however, one of the very best players right now, with 18 goals and 17 assists in 31 games across competitions this season.

La Liga president admits he wants PSG's Lionel Messi back at Barcelona

La Liga president Javier Tebas has admitted that he would love to see Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker Lionel Messi return to Barcelona.

The Argentine left Barca after 21 years in the summer of 2021 to join PSG on a free transfer. With his contract expiring this summer, a return to Barcelona could be on the cards.

Tebas recently said, via Helena Condis (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"I would like Messi to come back. I want him to be at Barça. I hope we can rebuild the Barça-Messi brand. It would be very good for La Liga. He is the best player in the history of football."

A return to Spotify Camp Nou would be hard to envisage considering the club would have to carefully meet Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations amidst an ongoing crisis. They are even said to be open to selling Ansu Fati and Raphinha to potentially accommodate Lionel Messi.

