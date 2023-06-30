PSG manager Christophe Galtier to be tried for 'moral harassment and discrimination' in December, faces 3 years in prison if found guilty

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier could face up to three years in prison for 'moral harassment and discrimination.' The trial for his case is set to take place in December.

Galtier reportedly sent an email during his time as the manager of OGC Nice, stating:

"You have built a team of scum. There are only blacks and half the team go to the mosque on Friday."

This controversial words have gotten the PSG manager in hot water. The 56-year-old and his son, John Valovic-Galtier, were taken into police custody earlier. He could face severe consequences if found guilty in the December trial. Apart from a three year prison, Galtier could also face a €45,000 fine.

Pundit lauded PSG's move for Lucas Hernandez

PSG are set to sign French defender Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich for a fee of €50 million. The former Atletico Madrid star is center-backs in the world currently. The 2018 World Cup winner can also slot in at left-back, where he rose to prominence during his days in La Liga.

Former France international Christophe Dugarry thinks that Hernandez will bring some much needed aggression to the Ligue 1 giants. Speaking about signing the Frenchman, the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner told RMC Sports;

“I think he is the ideal choice for PSG. He is a player with an irreproachable mentality, that is what is needed, today is the absolute criterion for players who must be recruited by PSG. He had a difficult season but we must not bury him. He is irreproachable in terms of mentality, he will bring this grinta, this aggressiveness, this gnac."

He added:

"50 million is considered like 500 bucks for PSG, so money is not a problem. There are such astronomical sums coming from everywhere, from Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries, that this shouldn't even be a topic anymore."

The Parisians recently acquired Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan to bolster their defense. They also currently have Nuno Mendes in their ranks as the left-back. The Portuguese, however, has proved to be injury prone. Mendes can also operate in a more advanced position if Hernandez is signed.

