PSG monitoring Chelsea and Arsenal target and could launch move soon - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly monitoring the situation with Chelsea and Arsenal target Adrien Rabiot and could make a move for the midfielder's return to Paris soon, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Rabiot has been linked with a move away from Juventus, with both English clubs said to be interested in securing his services.

However, it appears that PSG have not bowed out of the race to sign Rabiot, preparing an offer to trump the two English giants. The 27-year-old French international is a product of the PSG academy and made over 227 appearances for the French giants before leaving on a free transfer to Juventus in 2019.

In all likelihood, the French international could soon begin his second stint at the Paris-based club if Arsenal and Chelsea do not get into a mad bidding war for the French international.

Rabiot's performances for France at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar only enhanced his reputation, with the midfielder impressing for Les Bleus as they reached the finals for the second consecutive time. Rabiot's strong showing in the tournament is thought to have caught the attention of PSG, who are said to be considering a move to bring him back to the club.

It remains to be seen whether Rabiot will be open to a move back to PSG, but the French club will no doubt be hoping to persuade him to return. Rabiot would be an excellent addition to the already talented PSG midfield, and his experience at the highest level would be a valuable asset for the team.

Tottenham Hotspur enter the race to sign Chelsea and PSG target Adrien Rabiot amidst rumors of his exit from Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot ahead of the January transfer window. Chelsea, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are the other clubs interested in getting his signature after his incredible outing with the French national team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The France international has reportedly been considering his options at Juventus and has been linked with a move to several top clubs as his existing contract at the San Siro expires in the summer of 2023

Tottenham are said to be interested in bringing Rabiot to the club as they look to strengthen their midfield options. However, it remains to be seen whether they will be able to complete a deal for the 27-year-old amidst interest from other cash-rich big clubs.

