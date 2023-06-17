PSG have new 3-man managerial target list ready after talks breakdown with Julian Nagelsmann - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have shortlisted three men to take over as manager after a breakdown in contract talks with Julian Nagelsmann. The German manager was strongly linked with the Parc des Princes hot seat but is no longer the club's first choice for the spot.

According to PSGhub, the Ligue 1 holders have now set their sights on the trio of Luis Enrique, Thiago Motta, and Xabi Alonso. Christophe Galtier is set to be relieved of his duties this summer despite only taking over at PSG last summer.

While the French giants retained their Ligue 1 title last season, they failed to impress in the Coup de France and in the UEFA Champions League. Hence, the former Lille and Nice boss looks destined for the axe.

Nagelsmann, who has been out of action since his bizarre Bayern Munich sacking earlier this year, looked favorite to replace Galtier. However, talks between the German and the French side are believed to have reached a dead end.

Enrique stepped down from his role as Spain's manager after La Roja's disappointing 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. The former treble-winning Barcelona boss is among the candidates to take over at the Parc des Princes.

Motta, meanwhile, is a legend at PSG, having represented the team as a player between 2012 and 2018. The Italian formerly worked as the manager of Paris Saint-Germain U19 side and has done well at Genoa, Spezia, and Bologna.

Alonso has also made waves since taking charge at Bayer Leverkusen last season. The Spaniard, who formerly managed Real Sociedad B, is regarded as one of the best upcoming managers in the football world.

Zinedine Zidane provides update on managerial future amid PSG links

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has opened up about his future amidst reports of becoming the new Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss. Zidane has been out of management since leaving Real Madrid for a second time in 2021.

The Frenchman has been named as a potential replacement for Christophe Galtier, who looks set to be axed by the Ligue 1 side. On being asked about his plans, Zidane said (via RMC Sport):

"I miss it but physically...it will come. … I don't know when but it will come. I have already said that when you knew the France team as a player and you become a coach, it's just logical to think about it. But now is not the time."

Zidane was also strongly linked with the France job after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, Les Bleus renewed Didier Deschamps' deal which looks likely to continue till the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

