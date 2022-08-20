PSG News Roundup: Christophe Galtier opens up on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe feud; Inter Milan will not sell Milan Skriniar this summer, and more - August 19, 2022

PSG are preparing to face Lille in their third game of the new Ligue 1 season at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday as they look to make it three wins out of three.

Meanwhile, new manager Christophe Galtier has opened up on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’s feud. Elsewhere, Inter Milan will not sell Milan Skriniar this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 19, 2022:

Christophe Galtier opens up on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe feud

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar remain key to PSG's plans.

Christophe Galtier has revealed that there's no bad blood between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar over the alleged incident during PSG’s win against Montpellier last weekend. Mbappe wanted to take the second penalty after missing the first, but Neymar took it and scored.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Lille game, Galtier said that he met the two players the next day to nip the situation in the bud.

“There is no discomfort. We saw each other quickly, the next day to be precise, to iron out all that and to say what we had to say to each other. That’s why there is no discomfort. I confirm it with a lot of sincerity; we had a very pleasant week in the work where everyone worked to prepare (for) the game against Lille,” said Galtier.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer 🗣 PSG coach Galtier: "Leo Messi and Neymar played together during pre-season because Kylian was injured and suspended. That trio works, they try to link up a lot in training. They're a real trio of attackers, and it's always easy to get Kylian Mbappé into a front line." 🗣 PSG coach Galtier: "Leo Messi and Neymar played together during pre-season because Kylian was injured and suspended. That trio works, they try to link up a lot in training. They're a real trio of attackers, and it's always easy to get Kylian Mbappé into a front line." 🇫🇷🇧🇷🇦🇷 https://t.co/mxpn1QrlLl

Galtier added that penalty responsibilities depend on the players on the pitch.

“It can only evolve because it depends on who is on the field. For this game against Montpellier, there was a specific order: shooter number one Kylian and shooter number two Neymar. That’s what happened,” said Galtier.

He added:

“After, there is the interpretation when you give an order, what happens when there is a second one? Nothing happened on the second penalty; it was very short; there was an exchange, a discussion between Ney and Kylian. From the moment Ney felt to shoot it, Kylian let it go.”

Galtier also pointed out that Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos are also options to take penalties.

Inter Milan will not sell Milan Skriniar this summer

Milan Skriniar is likely to stay at Inter Milan beyond the summer.

Inter Milan have decided not to sell Milan Skriniar this summer, according to Sky Sports via Sempre Inter.

The Slovakia international was the subject of interest from PSG, who are looking to upgrade their backline this summer. The Parisians recently submitted an improved offer of €65 million for the 27-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Deal won’t happen for €50m or that kind of bid. Inter also told Škriniar they’re ready to offer him a new deal in the next days. Inter told Paris Saint-Germain again today they’ve no intention to accept €50m plus add-ons for Milan Škriniar as he’s a key player.Deal won’t happen for €50m or that kind of bid. Inter also told Škriniar they’re ready to offer him a new deal in the next days. Inter told Paris Saint-Germain again today they’ve no intention to accept €50m plus add-ons for Milan Škriniar as he’s a key player. 🚨🔵 #PSGDeal won’t happen for €50m or that kind of bid. Inter also told Škriniar they’re ready to offer him a new deal in the next days. https://t.co/bqB5NinfB5

However, the Nerazzurri have turned down the bid. Club president Steven Zhang has decided not to offload Skriniar this summer, much to the delight of manager Simone Inzaghi.

The Serie A giants have informed the player that they want to extend his contract, which expires next summer. As such, the Parisians will have to turn their attention to alternate targets now.

Christophe Galtier hints that PSG are looking for more reinforcements this summer

Christophe Galtier has revealed that he's targeting players who would add value to the team. PSG remain in the market for more additions as they look to revamp their squad this summer.

Speaking ahead of the Lille game, Galtier said that the Parisians have identified their needs based on their style of play and their upcoming fixture list.

“We have identified our needs based on our style of play and the congested fixture list that lies ahead of us. We want players who'll provide real added value. There's the reality of the market, an economic reality; things aren't always easy,” said Galtier.

He added:

“Our style of play is based on winning the ball back quickly, which demands a lot of physical quality, while also having the required technical ability, because we often play against defences that sit deep. So, we have to work on that basis.”

The Ligue 1 winners have brought in Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Renato Sanches, Nordi Mukiele and Hugo Ekitike this summer.

Edited by Bhargav