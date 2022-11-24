PSG News Roundup: Diego Maradona Jr slams Lionel Messi; Parisians identify Kylian Mbappe replacement, and more - November 23, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are on course to defend their Ligue 1 title. Christophe Galtier has taken his team atop the league after 15 games and have lost across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Diego Maradona Junior has slammed Lionel Messi after Argentina’s shock defeat against Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. Elsewhere, the Parisians have identified an Atletico Madrid forward as Kylian Mbappe’s replacement.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 23, 2022:

Diego Maradona Jr slams Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi (left) has endured a difficult start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Diego Maradona’s son has dismissed comparisons between his father and Lionel Messi.

The PSG superstar is largely regarded as one of the greatest players to grace the beautiful game. He has long been named the heir to the original superstar of world football, Diego Armando Maradona. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has enjoyed outstanding success in his club career but lags his countryman on the international stage.

Messi’s failure to win the World Cup remains his only shortcoming in the comparisons with Maradona. The 35-year-old probably has the final chance to realise his dream at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, Argentina have endured a difficult start to their quest for the Holy Grail of football after a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi is the first Argentina player to score in four World Cups. Lionel Messi is the first Argentina player to score in four World Cups. 🚨 Lionel Messi is the first Argentina player to score in four World Cups. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/9BvG78521t

Messi was heavily compared to Maradona in the build-up to this year’s mega event. However, speaking to Radio Marte as relayed by The Mirror, Maradona Jr. said that those comparisons are baseless.

“The comparison between Messi and my dad is made by those who don't see and don't understand football. We're talking about two different planets, but I don't want to immediately throw the cross at Lionel,” said Maradona Jr.

Maradona Jr. also added that he's devastated by the defeat to Saudi Arabia.

"I am devastated by this defeat. I find it hard to believe that all this really happened. Losing to Saudi Arabia is crazy. They were quite scared. Football is like that. They come to you. Sometimes it happens that you lose even against much weaker opponents,” said Maradona Jr.

Messi opened the scoring for Argentina against Saudi Arabia but couldn't avert a loss. He will now hope to inspire a turnaround in La Albiceleste's fortunes when they take on Mexico on Saturday in what's now a must-win game to stay alive in the competition.

PSG identify Kylian Mbappe replacement

Joao Felix has emerged as the ideal name to replace Kylian Mbappe in Paris.

PSG have identified Joao Felix as the ideal replacement for Kylian Mbappe, according to LE10 Sport via Team Talk.

The French forward signed a new deal with the Parisians this summer that would keep him at the club until 2025. However, Manchester United are plotting to take the 23-year-old to Old Trafford this summer as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils have parted ways with the Portuguese this week and want a high-profile name to take his place. Mbappe has emerged as the ideal candidate for the job. The French giants are already preparing for the player’s impending departure and want Felix to slip into the 23-year-old’s shoes.

The Portuguese has blown hot and cold at Atletico Madrid, but PSG believe a move to the Parc des Princes could help reinvigorate his career. Los Rojiblancos are likely to let the 23-year-old leave at the right price.

Didier Deschamps heaps praise on Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has hit the ground running at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

France manager Didier Deschamps has spoken highly of Kylian Mbappe. The PSG forward has been in red-hot form recently for club and country. The 23-year-old scored and assisted in Les Bleus' come-from-behind 4-1 win over Australia in their World Cup opener on Tuesday.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 5 - Kylian Mbappé became the youngest player to reach five World Cup goals for France (23y 337d), while he's now netted 12 goals in his last 11 appearances for Les Bleus across all competitions. Unstoppable. 5 - Kylian Mbappé became the youngest player to reach five World Cup goals for France (23y 337d), while he's now netted 12 goals in his last 11 appearances for Les Bleus across all competitions. Unstoppable. https://t.co/fjCosW0FcF

Speaking after the game, as cited by PSG Talk, Deschamps highlighted the 23-year-old’s importance to the team.

“Kylian was already one of the best strikers in the world. He is in full confidence. He gives off a lot of strength, serenity, and I’ve been talking to him for a while,” said Deschamps.

He added:

“I knew he would be ready because this is his competition. … Scoring goals with his head, if he adds that on top of it, all the better. He is part of a team, and that is important even if he has the ability to make differences. Having Kylian at this level is very important for my team.”

Mbappe has registered 19 goals and five assists in 20 appearances across competitions for the Parisians this season. He will now hope to score against Denmark on Saturday to fire Les Bleus into the World Cup knockouts.

