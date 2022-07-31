PSG News Roundup: Parisians battling AC Milan for Borussia Monchengladbach defender; Christophe Galtier targeting all 3 domestic trophies next season, and more - July 30, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look to kickstart a new era by winning their first silverware of the season this weekend. The Ligue 1 champions face Nantes at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv on Sunday in the Trophee des Champions.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are battling AC Milan for the signature of a Borussia Monchengladbach defender. Elsewhere, Galtier is targeting all three domestic trophies in the upcoming campaign.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 30, 2022:

PSG battling AC Milan for Ramy Bensebaini

Ramy Bensebaini has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are locked in a battle with AC Milan for the services of Ramy Bensebaini, according to Bild via PSG Talk. The Algerian defender’s contract with Borussia Monchengladbach expires next summer. The Bundesliga club could offload him this year to avoid losing him for free, so the Parisians are ready to take him to the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians already have Nuno Mendes and Juan Bernat in the left-back position. However, new sporting director Luis Campos wants to add more depth to the squad and has zeroed in on Bensebaini. The 27-year-old has a market value of €17 million and could be on the move this summer. However, the French giants could face competition from AC Milan for his signature.

Christophe Galtier targeting all three domestic trophies next season

Christophe Galtier will have his eyes on all three domestic trophies in his first season as PSG manager. The Frenchman is currently preparing for the Trophee des Champions clash against Nantes on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the game, Galtier said that starting the season by winning silverware could work wonders for everyone at the club.

“(The objective is) To win! It's a trophy. We talked about it a lot at the beginning of the season. Before thinking about the Champions League, we have to do everything we can to win the three domestic trophies. Last year, we didn't manage to win this trophy. I don't know if we should try to prove anything, but the better we play, the better our chances of winning,” said Galtier.

He added:

“In Japan, we saw some interesting things. There were things to correct but the most important thing is to win. The pressure? When you are the coach of Paris Saint-Germain, you have more pressure than anywhere else. It would be great for everyone to win this trophy to start with, for me as well as for everyone else at the club. I am very happy and proud to coach this squad, and we are working to win trophies.”

Galtier also praised Neymar highly, saying.

“I found a very happy, cheerful player, very professional. This is an important season for players who are going to the World Cup. He came prepared, looking sharp. He is sharing how he feels, listening and working hard. He is a world-class player, and it is important to have a player of his calibre."

Everton pushing to re-sign Idrissa Gueye

Idrissa Gueye (left) is likely to leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Everton are eager to take Idrissa Gueye back to Goodison Park this summer, according to Click Liverpool.

The Senegalese is surplus to requirements at PSG and could be offloaded ahead of the new campaign. The Toffees are ready to seize the opportunity and bring their former player back to the club.

Gueye spent three seasons with Everton, appearing 99 times for the Merseyside club before securing a move to the Parc des Princes in 2019. Everton are already in touch with the Parisians to facilitate his transfer this summer.

