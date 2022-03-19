PSG offer injury update on Lionel Messi and 5 others ahead of Monaco clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could be without star forward Lionel Messi for their Ligue 1 clash against AS Monaco on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are looking to move on from their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 loss to Real Madrid. Los Blancos overturned a two-goal deficit to earn a 3-2 victory against PSG last week.

The Parisians defeated Bordeaux 3-0 in Ligue 1 in their first game after bowing out of the Champions League. They will now be looking to build on that win when they visit Monaco on Sunday afternoon.

However, Pochettino could have to do without Messi, who has missed training ahead of the match. PSG have now confirmed that the Argentina international is currently sidelined with a flu. A statement on the club's official website read:

"Lionel Messi has been with the medical team for 48h with a flu."

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Leo Messi not in training for the second day in a row due to illness. Unlikely that he will play vs AS Monaco tomorrow. Leo Messi not in training for the second day in a row due to illness. Unlikely that he will play vs AS Monaco tomorrow.

The Ligue 1 giants also provided an update on five other players, including Sergio Ramos, Angel Di Maria, Ander Herrera, Juan Bernat and Layvin Kurzawa. There were suggestions that Ramos could feature against Monaco, but that will not be the case. PSG revealed:

"Sergio Ramos will return to action after the international break. Angel Di Maria has been back running for 48h, he's set to return to training in the middle of next week."

It appears Messi is likely to miss Sunday's trip to Monaco. PSG, though, will not be too concerned about not having the 34-year-old available for team selection. They currently enjoy a 15-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English 15 minutes of live training before AS Monaco - Paris Saint-Germain



twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… 15 minutes of live training before AS Monaco - Paris Saint-Germain ⚽️ 15 minutes of live training before AS Monaco - Paris Saint-Germain 🔴🔵twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

How has Lionel Messi fared for PSG this season?

Lionel Messi put an end to his 21-year association with Barcelona last summer. He then put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Parisians at the start of the 2021-22 season.

The Argentinean has made 26 appearances across all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's side this term. He has scored seven goals and provided 11 assists in the process.

Messi has struggled with fitness issues since moving to Paris. He has already missed 12 matches across all competitions for the French giants this campaign. He could now miss yet another game on Sunday.

It is worth noting that the forward was booed by the Parisian fans during the team's Ligue 1 clash against Bordeaux last weekend. Supporters disappointed with the club's exit from the Champions League expressed their frustration towards the former Barcelona superstar, as well as Neymar.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer