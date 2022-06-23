PSG offer Neymar on loan to European giants: Reports

PSG have offered Juventus the opportunity to sign Neymar on loan this summer. A report by Footmercato states that Max Allegri is keen on the Brazilian. The Old Lady could consider making a move for him during the ongoing transfer window.

Juventus expert Luca Momblano also corroborates this claim on Juventibus, with a loan offer being contemplated.

The Bianconeri are seeking to return to the summit of the European game. They could turn to Neymar as one of the players who could help them achieve their goal.

PSG made Neymar the most expensive player in history when they signed him from Barcelona in the summer for the sum of €222m.

footballitalia @footballitalia #PSG #transfers #Juventus Juventus are weighing up a sensational move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, according to reports. football-italia.net/juventus-inter… Juventus are weighing up a sensational move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, according to reports. football-italia.net/juventus-inter… #PSG #transfers #Juventus

However, reports suggest that the French champions could be willing to take a loss on him and sell him for a cut-price fee of £76m.

It remains to be seen whether Juventus will meet this valuation, considering that they recently bolstered their attack with high-profile signings. They signed Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina for €70m in January. They are likely to proceed with caution when it comes to spending big, in adherence to Financial Fair Play.

Furthermore, any move involving Neymar could be complicated, with the 30-year-old currently one of the highest-paid players in the world.

Juventus will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing fourth-place finish last season. They ended the campaign a whopping 16 points behind eventual champions AC Milan.

PSG have not gotten the full value of Neymar's transfer fee

PSG made Neymar the most expensive player in history

When PSG broke the bank to sign Neymar from Barcelona, it was seen as a statement transfer for both parties.

For the club's part, they were sending a statement of intent about their ability to compete with the European elite.

For Neymar, it represented an opportunity for him to stake a claim to being the best player in the world.

It is fair to say that things have not quite worked out to plan. For starters, the former Santos man has seen his time in the French capital plagued by injuries.

In the last five years, the Brazil international has been sidelined on more than 25 different occasions due to fitness and injury concerns. He has missed more than 100 matches and has played 20 league matches in just two of his five seasons at the Parc des Princes.

He has been accused of unprofessional conduct, while also being overtaken by Kylian Mbappe as PSG's talisman.

Neymar has a respectable goal contribution record for PSG but it cannot be argued that he has not lived up to expectations at the club.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far